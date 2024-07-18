Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.37% YOY

Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.37% YOY

Livemint

Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.71% YoY & profit decreased by 15.37% YoY

Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 Results Live

Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 Results Live : Jubilant Ingrevia declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, revealing a 4.71% decrease in revenue and a 15.37% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

The company experienced a 4.66% decline in revenue but a significant 66.63% increase in profit when compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 7.81% increase quarter-on-quarter but a 13.22% decrease year-on-year.

Operating income showed a positive trend with a 27.25% increase quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by 16.24% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.08, marking a 15.15% decrease year-on-year.

Jubilant Ingrevia's recent returns include -0.52% in the last 1 week, 21.82% in the last 6 months, and 15.41% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 9273.4 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 617 & 399 respectively.

Analysts covering Jubilant Ingrevia have varied ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Hold rating, 1 analyst recommending Buy, and 1 analyst advocating for Strong Buy.

As of 18 Jul, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Jubilant Ingrevia was to Buy.

Jubilant Ingrevia Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1024.341074.44-4.66%1075.02-4.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total219.41203.52+7.81%252.83-13.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization38.8835.72+8.85%32.3+20.37%
Total Operating Expense953.691018.92-6.4%990.67-3.73%
Operating Income70.6555.52+27.25%84.35-16.24%
Net Income Before Taxes66.0351.35+28.59%81.31-18.79%
Net Income48.7429.25+66.63%57.59-15.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.081.85+66.49%3.63-15.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹48.74Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1024.34Cr

