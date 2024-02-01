Hello User
Next Story
Jubilant Ingrevia Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 57.87% YoY

Livemint

Jubilant Ingrevia Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 16.57% YoY & Profit Decreased by 57.87% YoY

Jubilant Ingrevia Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jubilant Ingrevia declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.57% & the profit decreased by 57.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.25% and the profit decreased by 32.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.33% q-o-q & decreased by 18.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.77% q-o-q & decreased by 49.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.43 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 57.74% Y-o-Y.

Jubilant Ingrevia has delivered -8.02% return in the last 1 week, 3.67% return in the last 6 months, and -13.6% YTD return.

Currently, Jubilant Ingrevia has a market cap of 6942.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 524.7 & 350.45 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Jubilant Ingrevia Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue966.41019.94-5.25%1158.31-16.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total212.16236.59-10.33%261.32-18.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization34.2433.91+0.97%30+14.13%
Total Operating Expense905.07936.19-3.32%1037.01-12.72%
Operating Income61.3383.75-26.77%121.3-49.44%
Net Income Before Taxes55.0879.87-31.04%121.6-54.7%
Net Income38.5657.49-32.93%91.53-57.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.433.64-33.24%5.75-57.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹38.56Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹966.4Cr

