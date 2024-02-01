Jubilant Ingrevia Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 57.87% YoY

Jubilant Ingrevia declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.57% & the profit decreased by 57.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.25% and the profit decreased by 32.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.33% q-o-q & decreased by 18.81% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 26.77% q-o-q & decreased by 49.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.43 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 57.74% Y-o-Y.
Jubilant Ingrevia has delivered -8.02% return in the last 1 week, 3.67% return in the last 6 months, and -13.6% YTD return.
Currently, Jubilant Ingrevia has a market cap of ₹6942.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹524.7 & ₹350.45 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Jubilant Ingrevia Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|966.4
|1019.94
|-5.25%
|1158.31
|-16.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|212.16
|236.59
|-10.33%
|261.32
|-18.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|34.24
|33.91
|+0.97%
|30
|+14.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|905.07
|936.19
|-3.32%
|1037.01
|-12.72%
|Operating Income
|61.33
|83.75
|-26.77%
|121.3
|-49.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|55.08
|79.87
|-31.04%
|121.6
|-54.7%
|Net Income
|38.56
|57.49
|-32.93%
|91.53
|-57.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.43
|3.64
|-33.24%
|5.75
|-57.74%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹38.56Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹966.4Cr
