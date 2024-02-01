Jubilant Ingrevia Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 57.87% YoY

Jubilant Ingrevia declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.57% & the profit decreased by 57.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.25% and the profit decreased by 32.93%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.33% q-o-q & decreased by 18.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.77% q-o-q & decreased by 49.44% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.43 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 57.74% Y-o-Y.

Jubilant Ingrevia has delivered -8.02% return in the last 1 week, 3.67% return in the last 6 months, and -13.6% YTD return.

Currently, Jubilant Ingrevia has a market cap of ₹6942.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹524.7 & ₹350.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Jubilant Ingrevia Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 966.4 1019.94 -5.25% 1158.31 -16.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 212.16 236.59 -10.33% 261.32 -18.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 34.24 33.91 +0.97% 30 +14.13% Total Operating Expense 905.07 936.19 -3.32% 1037.01 -12.72% Operating Income 61.33 83.75 -26.77% 121.3 -49.44% Net Income Before Taxes 55.08 79.87 -31.04% 121.6 -54.7% Net Income 38.56 57.49 -32.93% 91.53 -57.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.43 3.64 -33.24% 5.75 -57.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹38.56Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹966.4Cr

