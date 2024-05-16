Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 44.08% YOY

Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 Results Live : Jubilant Ingrevia declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 6.16% and a significant decline in profit by 44.08% YoY.
Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 11.18%, but the profit dipped by 24.14%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 4.07% q-o-q, however, there was a substantial increase of 136.61% Y-o-Y.
Operating income for Jubilant Ingrevia was down by 9.47% q-o-q and decreased by 23.11% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.85, marking a 43.8% decrease Y-o-Y.
In terms of stock performance, Jubilant Ingrevia delivered -2.22% return in the last week, 21.75% return in the last 6 months, and 0.59% YTD return.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹8082.92 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹581.7 & ₹379.05 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have varied ratings as of 16 May, 2024, with 1 analyst each giving Hold, Buy, and Strong Buy ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, suggests a Buy rating for Jubilant Ingrevia.
Jubilant Ingrevia Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1074.44
|966.4
|+11.18%
|1144.98
|-6.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|203.52
|212.16
|-4.07%
|86.02
|+136.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|35.72
|34.24
|+4.32%
|29.84
|+19.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|1018.92
|905.07
|+12.58%
|1072.77
|-5.02%
|Operating Income
|55.52
|61.33
|-9.47%
|72.21
|-23.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|51.35
|55.08
|-6.77%
|75.52
|-32.01%
|Net Income
|29.25
|38.56
|-24.14%
|52.31
|-44.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.85
|2.43
|-23.87%
|3.29
|-43.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹29.25Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1074.44Cr
