Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 44.08% YOY

Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.16% YoY & profit decreased by 44.08% YoY

Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 Results Live : Jubilant Ingrevia declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 6.16% and a significant decline in profit by 44.08% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 11.18%, but the profit dipped by 24.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 4.07% q-o-q, however, there was a substantial increase of 136.61% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for Jubilant Ingrevia was down by 9.47% q-o-q and decreased by 23.11% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.85, marking a 43.8% decrease Y-o-Y.

In terms of stock performance, Jubilant Ingrevia delivered -2.22% return in the last week, 21.75% return in the last 6 months, and 0.59% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹8082.92 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹581.7 & ₹379.05 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varied ratings as of 16 May, 2024, with 1 analyst each giving Hold, Buy, and Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, suggests a Buy rating for Jubilant Ingrevia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jubilant Ingrevia Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1074.44 966.4 +11.18% 1144.98 -6.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 203.52 212.16 -4.07% 86.02 +136.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 35.72 34.24 +4.32% 29.84 +19.7% Total Operating Expense 1018.92 905.07 +12.58% 1072.77 -5.02% Operating Income 55.52 61.33 -9.47% 72.21 -23.11% Net Income Before Taxes 51.35 55.08 -6.77% 75.52 -32.01% Net Income 29.25 38.56 -24.14% 52.31 -44.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.85 2.43 -23.87% 3.29 -43.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹29.25Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1074.44Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!