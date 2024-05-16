Hello User
Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 44.08% YOY

Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 44.08% YOY

Livemint

Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.16% YoY & profit decreased by 44.08% YoY

Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 Results Live

Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 Results Live : Jubilant Ingrevia declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 6.16% and a significant decline in profit by 44.08% YoY.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 11.18%, but the profit dipped by 24.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 4.07% q-o-q, however, there was a substantial increase of 136.61% Y-o-Y.

Operating income for Jubilant Ingrevia was down by 9.47% q-o-q and decreased by 23.11% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 1.85, marking a 43.8% decrease Y-o-Y.

In terms of stock performance, Jubilant Ingrevia delivered -2.22% return in the last week, 21.75% return in the last 6 months, and 0.59% YTD return.

The company currently holds a market cap of 8082.92 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 581.7 & 379.05 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varied ratings as of 16 May, 2024, with 1 analyst each giving Hold, Buy, and Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, suggests a Buy rating for Jubilant Ingrevia.

Jubilant Ingrevia Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1074.44966.4+11.18%1144.98-6.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total203.52212.16-4.07%86.02+136.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization35.7234.24+4.32%29.84+19.7%
Total Operating Expense1018.92905.07+12.58%1072.77-5.02%
Operating Income55.5261.33-9.47%72.21-23.11%
Net Income Before Taxes51.3555.08-6.77%75.52-32.01%
Net Income29.2538.56-24.14%52.31-44.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.852.43-23.87%3.29-43.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹29.25Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1074.44Cr

