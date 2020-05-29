Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹260.49 crore for the quarter ended on 31 March 2020, driven by robust sales in pharmaceuticals segment.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹100.65 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,391.41 crore for the quarter under consideration as against ₹2,385.58 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

Net profit of the company for the fiscal year ending March was at ₹898.24 crore against ₹577.01 crore for the previous fiscal year, Jubilant Life Sciences said.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹9,154.41 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2020. It was ₹9,110.82 crore for the previous fiscal, it added.

“We are glad to report record profits in FY20 with improvement in margins across all the business segments. The Q4FY20 performance was impressive with EBITDA growth of 58% y-o-y," Jubilant Life Sciences chairman Shyam S. Bhartia said.

Despite the covid-19-led challenges, the company continues to experience strong demand across most of its businesses, company co-chairman and MD Hari S. Bhartia said.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant Life Sciences are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

