Jubilant Life Sciences Q2 result: Profit declines 10% to 224 crore

1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2020, 05:01 PM IST PTI

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Wednesday reported a 10.13% decline in its consolidated net profit to 224.12 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of higher taxes.

The company had posted a net profit of 249.39 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations stood at 2,374.89 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 2,265.93 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Tax expense of the company for the quarter was 89.55 crore as against 42.84 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal, the filing said.

"Q2'FY21 has witnessed a substantial improvement over the previous quarter despite continued adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in at least the first half of Q2," Jubilant Life Sciences Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & MD Hari S Bhartia said.

With the strong demand recovery and new business sign-ups, "we expect strong performance in our Pharma, Life Science Ingredients (LSI) and Drug Discovery & Development Solutions (DDDS) businesses in the H2'FY21," they added.

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences closed at Rs 706.70 per scrip on BSE, up 1.50% over previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

