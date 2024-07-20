Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7432.81% YOY

Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live : Jubilant Pharmova declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance. The company reported a 9.12% year-over-year increase in revenue and a staggering 7432.81% surge in profit.

Comparing to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline of 1.53% in revenue, but the profit soared by 922.7% indicating strong growth momentum.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a marginal decline of 0.38% quarter-on-quarter, while showing a 0.95% increase year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable surge of 37013.33% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial increase of 596.75% year-on-year, reflecting efficient cost management and operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.34, marking a significant 1484.54% year-on-year growth.

Investors have shown confidence in Jubilant Pharmova, with a 0.15% return in the last week, 31.06% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 33.28% Year-to-Date return.

With a current market cap of ₹11512.1 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹780.3 & ₹318.75 respectively, Jubilant Pharmova continues to attract investors' interest.

Analysts covering the company have unanimously provided a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024 being Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future prospects.

Jubilant Pharmova Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1731.7 1758.6 -1.53% 1586.9 +9.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 552.9 555 -0.38% 547.7 +0.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 90.7 101 -10.2% 89.7 +1.11% Total Operating Expense 1175 1757.1 -33.13% 1507 -22.03% Operating Income 556.7 1.5 +37013.33% 79.9 +596.75% Net Income Before Taxes 499.7 -53.7 +1030.54% 25.2 +1882.94% Net Income 482.1 -58.6 +922.7% 6.4 +7432.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.34 3.22 +96.65% 0.4 +1484.54%