Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7432.81% YOY

Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.12% YoY & profit increased by 7432.81% YoY

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live
Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live

Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live : Jubilant Pharmova declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance. The company reported a 9.12% year-over-year increase in revenue and a staggering 7432.81% surge in profit.

Comparing to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline of 1.53% in revenue, but the profit soared by 922.7% indicating strong growth momentum.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a marginal decline of 0.38% quarter-on-quarter, while showing a 0.95% increase year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable surge of 37013.33% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial increase of 596.75% year-on-year, reflecting efficient cost management and operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 6.34, marking a significant 1484.54% year-on-year growth.

Investors have shown confidence in Jubilant Pharmova, with a 0.15% return in the last week, 31.06% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 33.28% Year-to-Date return.

With a current market cap of 11512.1 Cr and 52-week high/low of 780.3 & 318.75 respectively, Jubilant Pharmova continues to attract investors' interest.

Analysts covering the company have unanimously provided a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024 being Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future prospects.

Jubilant Pharmova Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1731.71758.6-1.53%1586.9+9.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total552.9555-0.38%547.7+0.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization90.7101-10.2%89.7+1.11%
Total Operating Expense11751757.1-33.13%1507-22.03%
Operating Income556.71.5+37013.33%79.9+596.75%
Net Income Before Taxes499.7-53.7+1030.54%25.2+1882.94%
Net Income482.1-58.6+922.7%6.4+7432.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.343.22+96.65%0.4+1484.54%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>482.1Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1731.7Cr
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsJubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7432.81% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,925.00-1,347.00
    Chennai
    74,558.00-1,566.00
    Delhi
    75,144.00-389.00
    Kolkata
    74,558.00-531.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue