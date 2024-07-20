Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7432.81% YOY

Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live : Jubilant Pharmova declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance. The company reported a 9.12% year-over-year increase in revenue and a staggering 7432.81% surge in profit.
Comparing to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline of 1.53% in revenue, but the profit soared by 922.7% indicating strong growth momentum.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a marginal decline of 0.38% quarter-on-quarter, while showing a 0.95% increase year-on-year.
Operating income witnessed a remarkable surge of 37013.33% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial increase of 596.75% year-on-year, reflecting efficient cost management and operational performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.34, marking a significant 1484.54% year-on-year growth.
Investors have shown confidence in Jubilant Pharmova, with a 0.15% return in the last week, 31.06% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 33.28% Year-to-Date return.
With a current market cap of ₹11512.1 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹780.3 & ₹318.75 respectively, Jubilant Pharmova continues to attract investors' interest.
Analysts covering the company have unanimously provided a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024 being Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future prospects.
Jubilant Pharmova Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1731.7
|1758.6
|-1.53%
|1586.9
|+9.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|552.9
|555
|-0.38%
|547.7
|+0.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|90.7
|101
|-10.2%
|89.7
|+1.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|1175
|1757.1
|-33.13%
|1507
|-22.03%
|Operating Income
|556.7
|1.5
|+37013.33%
|79.9
|+596.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|499.7
|-53.7
|+1030.54%
|25.2
|+1882.94%
|Net Income
|482.1
|-58.6
|+922.7%
|6.4
|+7432.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.34
|3.22
|+96.65%
|0.4
|+1484.54%