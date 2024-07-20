Hello User
Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7432.81% YOY

Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7432.81% YOY

Livemint

Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.12% YoY & profit increased by 7432.81% YoY

Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live

Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results Live : Jubilant Pharmova declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance. The company reported a 9.12% year-over-year increase in revenue and a staggering 7432.81% surge in profit.

Comparing to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline of 1.53% in revenue, but the profit soared by 922.7% indicating strong growth momentum.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a marginal decline of 0.38% quarter-on-quarter, while showing a 0.95% increase year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable surge of 37013.33% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial increase of 596.75% year-on-year, reflecting efficient cost management and operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 6.34, marking a significant 1484.54% year-on-year growth.

Investors have shown confidence in Jubilant Pharmova, with a 0.15% return in the last week, 31.06% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 33.28% Year-to-Date return.

With a current market cap of 11512.1 Cr and 52-week high/low of 780.3 & 318.75 respectively, Jubilant Pharmova continues to attract investors' interest.

Analysts covering the company have unanimously provided a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024 being Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future prospects.

Jubilant Pharmova Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1731.71758.6-1.53%1586.9+9.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total552.9555-0.38%547.7+0.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization90.7101-10.2%89.7+1.11%
Total Operating Expense11751757.1-33.13%1507-22.03%
Operating Income556.71.5+37013.33%79.9+596.75%
Net Income Before Taxes499.7-53.7+1030.54%25.2+1882.94%
Net Income482.1-58.6+922.7%6.4+7432.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.343.22+96.65%0.4+1484.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹482.1Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1731.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

