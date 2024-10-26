Jubilant Pharmova Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 64.48% YOY

Jubilant Pharmova Q2 Results Live : Jubilant Pharmova declared their Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a notable increase in profitability. The company's topline surged by 4.28% year-over-year, while profits skyrocketed by 64.48%. Despite the positive year-over-year results, there was a slight decline compared to the previous quarter, where revenue experienced a growth of only 1.19% and profit saw a significant drop of 78.68%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses increased by 2.06% quarter-over-quarter and rose by 6.11% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses may have contributed to the reduction in operating income, which was down by 66.98% from the previous quarter, though it did see an increase of 26.58% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹7.09, reflecting an impressive growth of 80.04% compared to the same quarter last year. Investors might find this figure encouraging as it indicates a solid increase in profitability on a per-share basis.

In the past week, Jubilant Pharmova has faced a slight dip, delivering a return of -5.57%. However, the company has shown a remarkable recovery over a longer timeframe, with a return of 63.48% over the last six months and an impressive 103.14% year-to-date. This performance has led to a market capitalization of ₹17,551.15 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1247.15 and a low of ₹318.75.

Looking ahead, the sentiment among analysts remains positive. As of October 26, 2024, out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Buy' rating while two have assigned a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', indicating confidence in the company's future performance.

Jubilant Pharmova Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1752.3 1731.7 +1.19% 1680.3 +4.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 564.3 552.9 +2.06% 531.8 +6.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 91.4 90.7 +0.77% 96.6 -5.38% Total Operating Expense 1568.5 1175 +33.49% 1535.1 +2.18% Operating Income 183.8 556.7 -66.98% 145.2 +26.58% Net Income Before Taxes 144.4 499.7 -71.1% 98 +47.35% Net Income 102.8 482.1 -78.68% 62.5 +64.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.09 6.34 +11.92% 3.94 +80.04%