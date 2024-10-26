Jubilant Pharmova Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 64.48% YOY

Jubilant Pharmova Q2 Results Live : Jubilant Pharmova declared their Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a notable increase in profitability. The company's topline surged by 4.28% year-over-year, while profits skyrocketed by 64.48%. Despite the positive year-over-year results, there was a slight decline compared to the previous quarter, where revenue experienced a growth of only 1.19% and profit saw a significant drop of 78.68%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses increased by 2.06% quarter-over-quarter and rose by 6.11% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses may have contributed to the reduction in operating income, which was down by 66.98% from the previous quarter, though it did see an increase of 26.58% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹7.09, reflecting an impressive growth of 80.04% compared to the same quarter last year. Investors might find this figure encouraging as it indicates a solid increase in profitability on a per-share basis.
In the past week, Jubilant Pharmova has faced a slight dip, delivering a return of -5.57%. However, the company has shown a remarkable recovery over a longer timeframe, with a return of 63.48% over the last six months and an impressive 103.14% year-to-date. This performance has led to a market capitalization of ₹17,551.15 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1247.15 and a low of ₹318.75.
Looking ahead, the sentiment among analysts remains positive. As of October 26, 2024, out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Buy' rating while two have assigned a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', indicating confidence in the company's future performance.
Jubilant Pharmova Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1752.3
|1731.7
|+1.19%
|1680.3
|+4.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|564.3
|552.9
|+2.06%
|531.8
|+6.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|91.4
|90.7
|+0.77%
|96.6
|-5.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|1568.5
|1175
|+33.49%
|1535.1
|+2.18%
|Operating Income
|183.8
|556.7
|-66.98%
|145.2
|+26.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|144.4
|499.7
|-71.1%
|98
|+47.35%
|Net Income
|102.8
|482.1
|-78.68%
|62.5
|+64.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.09
|6.34
|+11.92%
|3.94
|+80.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹102.8Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1752.3Cr
