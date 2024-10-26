Hello User
Jubilant Pharmova Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 64.48% YOY

Jubilant Pharmova Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 64.48% YOY

Livemint

Jubilant Pharmova Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.28% YoY & profit increased by 64.48% YoY.

Jubilant Pharmova Q2 Results Live

Jubilant Pharmova Q2 Results Live : Jubilant Pharmova declared their Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a notable increase in profitability. The company's topline surged by 4.28% year-over-year, while profits skyrocketed by 64.48%. Despite the positive year-over-year results, there was a slight decline compared to the previous quarter, where revenue experienced a growth of only 1.19% and profit saw a significant drop of 78.68%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses increased by 2.06% quarter-over-quarter and rose by 6.11% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses may have contributed to the reduction in operating income, which was down by 66.98% from the previous quarter, though it did see an increase of 26.58% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 7.09, reflecting an impressive growth of 80.04% compared to the same quarter last year. Investors might find this figure encouraging as it indicates a solid increase in profitability on a per-share basis.

In the past week, Jubilant Pharmova has faced a slight dip, delivering a return of -5.57%. However, the company has shown a remarkable recovery over a longer timeframe, with a return of 63.48% over the last six months and an impressive 103.14% year-to-date. This performance has led to a market capitalization of 17,551.15 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1247.15 and a low of 318.75.

Looking ahead, the sentiment among analysts remains positive. As of October 26, 2024, out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Buy' rating while two have assigned a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', indicating confidence in the company's future performance.

Jubilant Pharmova Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1752.31731.7+1.19%1680.3+4.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total564.3552.9+2.06%531.8+6.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization91.490.7+0.77%96.6-5.38%
Total Operating Expense1568.51175+33.49%1535.1+2.18%
Operating Income183.8556.7-66.98%145.2+26.58%
Net Income Before Taxes144.4499.7-71.1%98+47.35%
Net Income102.8482.1-78.68%62.5+64.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.096.34+11.92%3.94+80.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹102.8Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1752.3Cr

