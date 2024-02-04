Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jubilant Pharmova Q3 FY24 results: profit at 66.8Cr, Revenue increased by 8.03% YoY

Jubilant Pharmova Q3 FY24 results: profit at 66.8Cr, Revenue increased by 8.03% YoY

Livemint

Jubilant Pharmova Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 8.03% YoY & profit at 66.8Cr

Jubilant Pharmova Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jubilant Pharmova declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.03% & the profit came at 66.8cr. It is noteworthy that Jubilant Pharmova had declared a loss of 15.67cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.35% q-o-q & increased by 2.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.01% q-o-q & increased by 139.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.2 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 528.57% Y-o-Y.

Jubilant Pharmova has delivered 1.54% return in the last 1 week, 53.57% return in the last 6 months and 5.72% YTD return.

Currently, Jubilant Pharmova has a market cap of 9131.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 598.2 & 268.9 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating &1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Jubilant Pharmova Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1677.11680.3-0.19%1552.51+8.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total581.5531.8+9.35%567.94+2.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization94.696.6-2.07%94.28+0.34%
Total Operating Expense1553.71535.1+1.21%1500.91+3.52%
Operating Income123.4145.2-15.01%51.6+139.15%
Net Income Before Taxes10198+3.06%8.73+1056.93%
Net Income66.862.5+6.88%-15.67+526.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.23.94+6.6%-0.98+528.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹66.8Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1677.1Cr

