Jubilant Pharmova Q3 FY24 results: profit at 66.8Cr, Revenue increased by 8.03% YoY

Jubilant Pharmova declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.03% & the profit came at ₹66.8cr. It is noteworthy that Jubilant Pharmova had declared a loss of ₹15.67cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.35% q-o-q & increased by 2.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.01% q-o-q & increased by 139.15% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.2 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 528.57% Y-o-Y.

Jubilant Pharmova has delivered 1.54% return in the last 1 week, 53.57% return in the last 6 months and 5.72% YTD return.

Currently, Jubilant Pharmova has a market cap of ₹9131.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹598.2 & ₹268.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating &1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Jubilant Pharmova Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1677.1 1680.3 -0.19% 1552.51 +8.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 581.5 531.8 +9.35% 567.94 +2.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 94.6 96.6 -2.07% 94.28 +0.34% Total Operating Expense 1553.7 1535.1 +1.21% 1500.91 +3.52% Operating Income 123.4 145.2 -15.01% 51.6 +139.15% Net Income Before Taxes 101 98 +3.06% 8.73 +1056.93% Net Income 66.8 62.5 +6.88% -15.67 +526.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.2 3.94 +6.6% -0.98 +528.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹66.8Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1677.1Cr

