Jubilant Pharmova Q3 FY24 results: profit at 66.8Cr, Revenue increased by 8.03% YoY

Jubilant Pharmova declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.03% & the profit came at ₹66.8cr. It is noteworthy that Jubilant Pharmova had declared a loss of ₹15.67cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.35% q-o-q & increased by 2.39% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 15.01% q-o-q & increased by 139.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.2 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 528.57% Y-o-Y.
Jubilant Pharmova has delivered 1.54% return in the last 1 week, 53.57% return in the last 6 months and 5.72% YTD return.
Currently, Jubilant Pharmova has a market cap of ₹9131.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹598.2 & ₹268.9 respectively.
As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating &1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Jubilant Pharmova Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1677.1
|1680.3
|-0.19%
|1552.51
|+8.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|581.5
|531.8
|+9.35%
|567.94
|+2.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|94.6
|96.6
|-2.07%
|94.28
|+0.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|1553.7
|1535.1
|+1.21%
|1500.91
|+3.52%
|Operating Income
|123.4
|145.2
|-15.01%
|51.6
|+139.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|101
|98
|+3.06%
|8.73
|+1056.93%
|Net Income
|66.8
|62.5
|+6.88%
|-15.67
|+526.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.2
|3.94
|+6.6%
|-0.98
|+528.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹66.8Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1677.1Cr
