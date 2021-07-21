Jubilant reports 69.06 cr profit in Q1FY22

Consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹893.18 crore in the three months ended 30 June from ₹388.41 crore a year earlier. This was helped by growth in Domino’s delivery channel, which offset the impact of covid-related curbs on dining-in and takeaway channels during the quarter. Jubilant Foodworks plans to add 150-175 outlets of Domino’s Pizza this fiscal in a bid to tap the market demand.