Julien Agro Infratech Q1 Results Live: Loss Rises by 67.36% YoY

Julien Agro Infratech Q1 Results Live : Julien Agro Infratech declared its Q1 results on August 14, 2024. The company's topline remained flat with a 0% change year-over-year (YoY), but the losses surged by a significant 67.36% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a drastic decline of 100%, and the losses escalated by a staggering 724.18%. This drastic shift has raised concerns among investors and analysts alike.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 53.64% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but increased by 70.81% YoY, indicating a troubling trend in operational costs.

Operating income took a severe hit, down by 496.56% QoQ and decreasing by 64.73% YoY. This drop in operating income reflects the challenges the company is facing in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.08, marking a decline of 73.95% YoY. This negative EPS is a clear indicator of the financial strain on the company.

Over the past week, Julien Agro Infratech has delivered a return of -2.76%. The company's stock has fallen by 13.27% over the last six months but has managed a slight positive return of 0.16% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Julien Agro Infratech has a market capitalization of ₹49.58 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹34, while the 52-week low is ₹12, showcasing significant volatility in its trading price.

Julien Agro Infratech Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 15.89 -100% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.08 -53.64% 0.02 +70.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -100% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.15 15.85 -99.05% 0.09 +64.73% Operating Income -0.15 0.04 -496.56% -0.09 -64.73% Net Income Before Taxes -0.15 0.04 -461.2% -0.09 -64.73% Net Income -0.15 0.02 -724.18% -0.09 -67.36% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.08 0.01 -900% -0.05 -73.95%