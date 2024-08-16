Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Julien Agro Infratech Q1 Results Live: Loss Rises by 67.36% YoY

Julien Agro Infratech Q1 Results Live: Loss Rises by 67.36% YoY

Livemint

Julien Agro Infratech Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 67.36% YoY.

Julien Agro Infratech Q1 Results Live

Julien Agro Infratech Q1 Results Live : Julien Agro Infratech declared its Q1 results on August 14, 2024. The company's topline remained flat with a 0% change year-over-year (YoY), but the losses surged by a significant 67.36% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a drastic decline of 100%, and the losses escalated by a staggering 724.18%. This drastic shift has raised concerns among investors and analysts alike.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 53.64% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but increased by 70.81% YoY, indicating a troubling trend in operational costs.

Operating income took a severe hit, down by 496.56% QoQ and decreasing by 64.73% YoY. This drop in operating income reflects the challenges the company is facing in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.08, marking a decline of 73.95% YoY. This negative EPS is a clear indicator of the financial strain on the company.

Over the past week, Julien Agro Infratech has delivered a return of -2.76%. The company's stock has fallen by 13.27% over the last six months but has managed a slight positive return of 0.16% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Julien Agro Infratech has a market capitalization of 49.58 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at 34, while the 52-week low is 12, showcasing significant volatility in its trading price.

Julien Agro Infratech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue015.89-100%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.08-53.64%0.02+70.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-100%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.1515.85-99.05%0.09+64.73%
Operating Income-0.150.04-496.56%-0.09-64.73%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.150.04-461.2%-0.09-64.73%
Net Income-0.150.02-724.18%-0.09-67.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.080.01-900%-0.05-73.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.15Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

