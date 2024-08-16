Julien Agro Infratech Q1 Results Live: Loss Rises by 67.36% YoY

Julien Agro Infratech Q1 Results Live : Julien Agro Infratech declared its Q1 results on August 14, 2024. The company's topline remained flat with a 0% change year-over-year (YoY), but the losses surged by a significant 67.36% YoY.
When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a drastic decline of 100%, and the losses escalated by a staggering 724.18%. This drastic shift has raised concerns among investors and analysts alike.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 53.64% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but increased by 70.81% YoY, indicating a troubling trend in operational costs.
Operating income took a severe hit, down by 496.56% QoQ and decreasing by 64.73% YoY. This drop in operating income reflects the challenges the company is facing in maintaining profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.08, marking a decline of 73.95% YoY. This negative EPS is a clear indicator of the financial strain on the company.
Over the past week, Julien Agro Infratech has delivered a return of -2.76%. The company's stock has fallen by 13.27% over the last six months but has managed a slight positive return of 0.16% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, Julien Agro Infratech has a market capitalization of ₹49.58 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹34, while the 52-week low is ₹12, showcasing significant volatility in its trading price.
Julien Agro Infratech Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|15.89
|-100%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.08
|-53.64%
|0.02
|+70.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-100%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.15
|15.85
|-99.05%
|0.09
|+64.73%
|Operating Income
|-0.15
|0.04
|-496.56%
|-0.09
|-64.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.15
|0.04
|-461.2%
|-0.09
|-64.73%
|Net Income
|-0.15
|0.02
|-724.18%
|-0.09
|-67.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.08
|0.01
|-900%
|-0.05
|-73.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.15Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar