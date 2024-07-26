Jumbo Bag Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 51.92% YOY

Jumbo Bag Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.5% YoY & profit increased by 51.92% YoY

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Jumbo Bag Q1 Results Live
Jumbo Bag Q1 Results Live

Jumbo Bag Q1 Results Live : Jumbo Bag announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, revealing a 15.5% increase in revenue and a significant 51.92% rise in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 4.11% growth in revenue but a 20.78% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a 6.49% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 10.73% rise year-over-year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, with an 18.17% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 35.46% rise year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at 0.57, marking a 54.05% increase year-over-year.

Jumbo Bag Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28.0426.93+4.11%24.28+15.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.323.11+6.49%2.99+10.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.690.57+22.33%0.54+28.32%
Total Operating Expense26.7325.82+3.5%23.31+14.67%
Operating Income1.311.11+18.17%0.97+35.46%
Net Income Before Taxes0.750.69+8.79%0.49+53.73%
Net Income0.470.6-20.78%0.31+51.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.570.72-20.83%0.37+54.05%
FAQs
₹0.47Cr
₹28.04Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
