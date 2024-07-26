Jumbo Bag Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 51.92% YOY

Jumbo Bag Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.5% YoY & profit increased by 51.92% YoY

Jumbo Bag Q1 Results Live : Jumbo Bag announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, revealing a 15.5% increase in revenue and a significant 51.92% rise in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 4.11% growth in revenue but a 20.78% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a 6.49% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 10.73% rise year-over-year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, with an 18.17% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 35.46% rise year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at ₹0.57, marking a 54.05% increase year-over-year.

Jumbo Bag Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28.04 26.93 +4.11% 24.28 +15.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.32 3.11 +6.49% 2.99 +10.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.69 0.57 +22.33% 0.54 +28.32% Total Operating Expense 26.73 25.82 +3.5% 23.31 +14.67% Operating Income 1.31 1.11 +18.17% 0.97 +35.46% Net Income Before Taxes 0.75 0.69 +8.79% 0.49 +53.73% Net Income 0.47 0.6 -20.78% 0.31 +51.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.57 0.72 -20.83% 0.37 +54.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.47Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹28.04Cr

