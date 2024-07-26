Jumbo Bag Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 51.92% YOY

Jumbo Bag Q1 Results Live : Jumbo Bag announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, revealing a 15.5% increase in revenue and a significant 51.92% rise in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 4.11% growth in revenue but a 20.78% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a 6.49% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 10.73% rise year-over-year.
Operating income also showed positive growth, with an 18.17% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 35.46% rise year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at ₹0.57, marking a 54.05% increase year-over-year.
Jumbo Bag Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28.04
|26.93
|+4.11%
|24.28
|+15.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.32
|3.11
|+6.49%
|2.99
|+10.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.69
|0.57
|+22.33%
|0.54
|+28.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|26.73
|25.82
|+3.5%
|23.31
|+14.67%
|Operating Income
|1.31
|1.11
|+18.17%
|0.97
|+35.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.75
|0.69
|+8.79%
|0.49
|+53.73%
|Net Income
|0.47
|0.6
|-20.78%
|0.31
|+51.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.57
|0.72
|-20.83%
|0.37
|+54.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.47Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹28.04Cr
