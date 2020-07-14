June quarter earnings to remain depressed on lockdown impact

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect net profit of Sensex companiesto drop 19% year-on-year (y-o-y) and that of Nifty firms to decline 30% y-o-y. It estimates earnings per share (EPS) of Sensex at ₹1,568 for FY2021 and ₹2,045 for FY22 and of the Nifty at ₹447 for FY21 and ₹618 for FY22. “We expect net profits of under coverage universe to decline 46% y-o-y (decline 61% y-o-y excluding banks/diversified financials) in Q1FY21 as economic activity declined sharply due to the outbreak and subsequent lockdown for a good part of the quarter. We expect a large y-o-y decline in net income of several sectors," it said.