Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Just Dial Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 69.33% YOY

Just Dial Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 69.33% YOY

Livemint

Just Dial Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.6% YoY & profit increased by 69.33% YoY

Just Dial Q1 Results Live

Just Dial Q1 Results Live : Just Dial declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 13.6% & the profit increased by 69.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.81% and the profit increased by 22.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.27% q-o-q & decreased by 5.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 16.97% q-o-q & increased by 158.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.6 for Q1 which increased by 69.39% Y-o-Y.

Just Dial has delivered 3.68% return in the last 1 week, 17.53% return in last 6 months and 29.03% YTD return.

Currently the Just Dial has a market cap of 8802.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1162 & 693.05 respectively.

As of 17 Jul, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Just Dial Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue280.57270.27+3.81%246.98+13.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total172.87173.33-0.27%182.55-5.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.7111.8-0.76%10.04+16.63%
Total Operating Expense211.64211.34+0.14%220.33-3.94%
Operating Income68.9358.93+16.97%26.65+158.65%
Net Income Before Taxes153.89147.44+4.37%106.11+45.03%
Net Income141.22115.74+22.01%83.4+69.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.613.61+21.97%9.8+69.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹141.22Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹280.57Cr

