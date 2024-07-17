Just Dial Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 69.33% YOY

Just Dial Q1 Results Live : Just Dial declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 13.6% & the profit increased by 69.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.81% and the profit increased by 22.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.27% q-o-q & decreased by 5.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 16.97% q-o-q & increased by 158.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.6 for Q1 which increased by 69.39% Y-o-Y.
Just Dial has delivered 3.68% return in the last 1 week, 17.53% return in last 6 months and 29.03% YTD return.
Currently the Just Dial has a market cap of ₹8802.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1162 & ₹693.05 respectively.
As of 17 Jul, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 17 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Just Dial Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|280.57
|270.27
|+3.81%
|246.98
|+13.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|172.87
|173.33
|-0.27%
|182.55
|-5.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.71
|11.8
|-0.76%
|10.04
|+16.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|211.64
|211.34
|+0.14%
|220.33
|-3.94%
|Operating Income
|68.93
|58.93
|+16.97%
|26.65
|+158.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|153.89
|147.44
|+4.37%
|106.11
|+45.03%
|Net Income
|141.22
|115.74
|+22.01%
|83.4
|+69.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.6
|13.61
|+21.97%
|9.8
|+69.39%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹141.22Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹280.57Cr
