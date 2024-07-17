Just Dial Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 69.33% YOY

Just Dial Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.6% YoY & profit increased by 69.33% YoY

Just Dial Q1 Results Live : Just Dial declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 13.6% & the profit increased by 69.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.81% and the profit increased by 22.01%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.27% q-o-q & decreased by 5.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.6 for Q1 which increased by 69.39% Y-o-Y.

Just Dial has delivered 3.68% return in the last 1 week, 17.53% return in last 6 months and 29.03% YTD return.

Currently the Just Dial has a market cap of ₹8802.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1162 & ₹693.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 17 Jul, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Just Dial Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 280.57 270.27 +3.81% 246.98 +13.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 172.87 173.33 -0.27% 182.55 -5.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.71 11.8 -0.76% 10.04 +16.63% Total Operating Expense 211.64 211.34 +0.14% 220.33 -3.94% Operating Income 68.93 58.93 +16.97% 26.65 +158.65% Net Income Before Taxes 153.89 147.44 +4.37% 106.11 +45.03% Net Income 141.22 115.74 +22.01% 83.4 +69.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.6 13.61 +21.97% 9.8 +69.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹141.22Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹280.57Cr

