Just Dial Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 114.64% YOY

Just Dial Q2 Results Live : Just Dial announced their Q2 results on 11 October 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline growth of 9.29% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 114.64%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.52%, and profit saw a 9.1% increase.
In terms of expenses, Just Dial reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.95% quarter-over-quarter but showed a decrease of 5.86% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efforts to manage costs while expanding its revenue base.
The operating income for the quarter also demonstrated strong performance, with an increase of 2.03% from the previous quarter and a remarkable 92.37% year-over-year increase. This solid growth in operating income highlights Just Dial's effective operational strategies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹18.12, marking a year-over-year increase of 114.69%. This metric is a key indicator of the company’s profitability and reflects the strong performance reported in the latest financial results.
In the stock market, Just Dial has shown robust returns, delivering a 6.49% return in the last week, a 46.02% return over the past six months, and an impressive 58.34% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is reported at ₹10,801.82 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1383.95 and a low of ₹696.
As of 12 October 2024, among the eight analysts covering Just Dial, the ratings are mixed, with one analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, one holding, two giving Buy ratings, and three analysts recommending Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation from analysts is currently to Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook on the company’s future performance.
Just Dial Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|284.83
|280.57
|+1.52%
|260.61
|+9.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|174.52
|172.87
|+0.95%
|185.38
|-5.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.73
|11.71
|+0.17%
|12.21
|-3.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|214.5
|211.64
|+1.35%
|224.05
|-4.26%
|Operating Income
|70.33
|68.93
|+2.03%
|36.56
|+92.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|181.56
|153.89
|+17.98%
|92.09
|+97.15%
|Net Income
|154.07
|141.22
|+9.1%
|71.78
|+114.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.12
|16.6
|+9.16%
|8.44
|+114.69%
