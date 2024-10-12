Just Dial Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 114.64% YOY

Just Dial Q2 Results Live : Just Dial announced their Q2 results on 11 October 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline growth of 9.29% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 114.64%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.52%, and profit saw a 9.1% increase.

In terms of expenses, Just Dial reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.95% quarter-over-quarter but showed a decrease of 5.86% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efforts to manage costs while expanding its revenue base.

The operating income for the quarter also demonstrated strong performance, with an increase of 2.03% from the previous quarter and a remarkable 92.37% year-over-year increase. This solid growth in operating income highlights Just Dial's effective operational strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹18.12, marking a year-over-year increase of 114.69%. This metric is a key indicator of the company’s profitability and reflects the strong performance reported in the latest financial results.

In the stock market, Just Dial has shown robust returns, delivering a 6.49% return in the last week, a 46.02% return over the past six months, and an impressive 58.34% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is reported at ₹10,801.82 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1383.95 and a low of ₹696.

As of 12 October 2024, among the eight analysts covering Just Dial, the ratings are mixed, with one analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, one holding, two giving Buy ratings, and three analysts recommending Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation from analysts is currently to Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook on the company’s future performance.

Just Dial Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 284.83 280.57 +1.52% 260.61 +9.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 174.52 172.87 +0.95% 185.38 -5.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.73 11.71 +0.17% 12.21 -3.93% Total Operating Expense 214.5 211.64 +1.35% 224.05 -4.26% Operating Income 70.33 68.93 +2.03% 36.56 +92.37% Net Income Before Taxes 181.56 153.89 +17.98% 92.09 +97.15% Net Income 154.07 141.22 +9.1% 71.78 +114.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.12 16.6 +9.16% 8.44 +114.69%