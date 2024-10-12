Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Just Dial Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 114.64% YOY

Just Dial Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 114.64% YOY

Livemint

Just Dial Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.29% YoY & profit increased by 114.64% YoY.

Just Dial Q2 Results Live

Just Dial Q2 Results Live : Just Dial announced their Q2 results on 11 October 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline growth of 9.29% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 114.64%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.52%, and profit saw a 9.1% increase.

In terms of expenses, Just Dial reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.95% quarter-over-quarter but showed a decrease of 5.86% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efforts to manage costs while expanding its revenue base.

The operating income for the quarter also demonstrated strong performance, with an increase of 2.03% from the previous quarter and a remarkable 92.37% year-over-year increase. This solid growth in operating income highlights Just Dial's effective operational strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 18.12, marking a year-over-year increase of 114.69%. This metric is a key indicator of the company’s profitability and reflects the strong performance reported in the latest financial results.

In the stock market, Just Dial has shown robust returns, delivering a 6.49% return in the last week, a 46.02% return over the past six months, and an impressive 58.34% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is reported at 10,801.82 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1383.95 and a low of 696.

As of 12 October 2024, among the eight analysts covering Just Dial, the ratings are mixed, with one analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, one holding, two giving Buy ratings, and three analysts recommending Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation from analysts is currently to Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook on the company’s future performance.

Just Dial Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue284.83280.57+1.52%260.61+9.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total174.52172.87+0.95%185.38-5.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.7311.71+0.17%12.21-3.93%
Total Operating Expense214.5211.64+1.35%224.05-4.26%
Operating Income70.3368.93+2.03%36.56+92.37%
Net Income Before Taxes181.56153.89+17.98%92.09+97.15%
Net Income154.07141.22+9.1%71.78+114.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.1216.6+9.16%8.44+114.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹154.07Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹284.83Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.