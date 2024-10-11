Just Dial Q2 Results: Net profit soars 114% YoY to ₹154 crore, revenue up 9%

The company's net operational revenue for the reported quarter was ₹ 285 crore, reflecting a 9 per cent increase from ₹ 261 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Just Dial reported a net profit of ₹154 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, marking a 114 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to the ₹72 crore profit after tax (PAT) recorded in the same period last year.

"Justdial has consistently demonstrated sustainable and profitable growth through a razor-sharp focus on core products and operational efficiency. Our innovative, integrated marketing campaigns—spanning digital and traditional channels like web, print, social media, physical meetup, and email—have successfully boosted our engagement with vendors. We're not only achieving new revenue milestones but are also making significant investments in advanced technologies, including AI, to further enhance the value we deliver to both users and businesses. We are excited about the future and look forward to delivering more value to our users, vendors and shareholders," said Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer, Justdial.

Expenses and current assets The company reported expenses of ₹217 crore for the July-September quarter, compared to ₹226 crore in the same period last year. In the previous quarter, expenses stood at ₹214 crore. This marks a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline, while remaining flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 9 per cent QoQ compared to ₹141 crore in Q1FY25, while revenue saw a modest 1.4 per cent rise, up from ₹281 crore.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for Q2 FY25 was ₹182 crore, compared to ₹154 crore in Q1 FY25 and ₹92 crore in Q2 FY24.

The company’s total current assets decreased to ₹172 crore in Q2 FY25, down from ₹175 crore reported in the April-June quarter.

Just Dial's net cash flows from operating activities for the quarter were ₹143 crore, an increase from ₹109 crore in the same period last year.