Just Dial Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.16% YOY

Just Dial declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.73% & the profit increased by 22.16% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.7% and the profit increased by 28.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.71% q-o-q & increased by 6.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 31.97% q-o-q & increased by 158.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.82 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.98% Y-o-Y.

Just Dial has delivered 8.68% return in the last 1 week, 13.72% return in last 6 months and 9.79% YTD return.

Currently the Just Dial has a market cap of ₹7488.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹944.4 & ₹565 respectively.

As of 14 Jan, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Just Dial Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 265.05 260.61 +1.7% 221.37 +19.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 178.51 185.38 -3.71% 167.32 +6.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.12 12.21 -0.74% 8.47 +43.09% Total Operating Expense 216.8 224.05 -3.24% 202.67 +6.97% Operating Income 48.25 36.56 +31.97% 18.7 +158.02% Net Income Before Taxes 120.93 92.09 +31.32% 87.69 +37.91% Net Income 92.01 71.78 +28.18% 75.32 +22.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.82 8.44 +28.2% 8.87 +21.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹92.01Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹265.05Cr

