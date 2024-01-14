Just Dial Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.16% YOY

Just Dial declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.73% & the profit increased by 22.16% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.7% and the profit increased by 28.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.71% q-o-q & increased by 6.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 31.97% q-o-q & increased by 158.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.82 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.98% Y-o-Y.
Just Dial has delivered 8.68% return in the last 1 week, 13.72% return in last 6 months and 9.79% YTD return.
Currently the Just Dial has a market cap of ₹7488.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹944.4 & ₹565 respectively.
As of 14 Jan, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 14 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
Just Dial Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|265.05
|260.61
|+1.7%
|221.37
|+19.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|178.51
|185.38
|-3.71%
|167.32
|+6.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.12
|12.21
|-0.74%
|8.47
|+43.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|216.8
|224.05
|-3.24%
|202.67
|+6.97%
|Operating Income
|48.25
|36.56
|+31.97%
|18.7
|+158.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|120.93
|92.09
|+31.32%
|87.69
|+37.91%
|Net Income
|92.01
|71.78
|+28.18%
|75.32
|+22.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.82
|8.44
|+28.2%
|8.87
|+21.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹92.01Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹265.05Cr
