Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Just Dial Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.16% YOY

Just Dial Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.16% YOY

Livemint

Just Dial Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.73% YoY & profit increased by 22.16% YoY

Just Dial Q3 FY24 Results Live

Just Dial declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.73% & the profit increased by 22.16% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.7% and the profit increased by 28.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.71% q-o-q & increased by 6.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 31.97% q-o-q & increased by 158.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.82 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.98% Y-o-Y.

Just Dial has delivered 8.68% return in the last 1 week, 13.72% return in last 6 months and 9.79% YTD return.

Currently the Just Dial has a market cap of 7488.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of 944.4 & 565 respectively.

As of 14 Jan, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Just Dial Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue265.05260.61+1.7%221.37+19.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total178.51185.38-3.71%167.32+6.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.1212.21-0.74%8.47+43.09%
Total Operating Expense216.8224.05-3.24%202.67+6.97%
Operating Income48.2536.56+31.97%18.7+158.02%
Net Income Before Taxes120.9392.09+31.32%87.69+37.91%
Net Income92.0171.78+28.18%75.32+22.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.828.44+28.2%8.87+21.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹92.01Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹265.05Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.