Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Just Dial Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Jan, 2025: Profit Rise by 42.71% YOY, Profit at 131.31 Crore and Revenue at 287.33 Crore

Just Dial Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Jan, 2025: Profit Rise by 42.71% YOY, Profit at ₹131.31 Crore and Revenue at ₹287.33 Crore

Livemint

Just Dial Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 8.41% YoY & profit increased by 42.71% YoY, profit at 131.31 crore and revenue at 287.33 crore.

Just Dial Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Jan, 2025

Just Dial Q3 Results 2025:Just Dial declared their Q3 results on 10 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 8.41% & the profit increased by 42.71% YoY. Profit at 131.31 crore and revenue at 287.33 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.88% and the profit decreased by 14.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.77% q-o-q & decreased by 2.99% Y-o-Y.

Just Dial Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 6.06% q-o-q & increased by 54.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.44 for Q3 which increased by 42.7% Y-o-Y.

Just Dial has delivered 6.51% return in the last 1 week, 8.57% return in last 6 months and 8.22% YTD return.

Currently, the Just Dial has a market cap of 9143.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1395 & 768 respectively.

As of 11 Jan, 2025, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Just Dial Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue287.33284.83+0.88%265.05+8.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total173.17174.52-0.77%178.51-2.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.0111.73+2.39%12.12-0.91%
Total Operating Expense212.74214.5-0.82%216.8-1.87%
Operating Income74.5970.33+6.06%48.25+54.59%
Net Income Before Taxes149.17181.56-17.84%120.93+23.35%
Net Income131.31154.07-14.77%92.01+42.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.4418.12-14.79%10.82+42.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹131.31Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹287.33Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.