Just Dial Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Jan, 2025: Profit Rise by 42.71% YOY, Profit at ₹131.31 Crore and Revenue at ₹287.33 Crore

Just Dial Q3 Results 2025:Just Dial declared their Q3 results on 10 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 8.41% & the profit increased by 42.71% YoY. Profit at ₹131.31 crore and revenue at ₹287.33 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.88% and the profit decreased by 14.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.77% q-o-q & decreased by 2.99% Y-o-Y.

Just Dial Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 6.06% q-o-q & increased by 54.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹15.44 for Q3 which increased by 42.7% Y-o-Y.

Just Dial has delivered 6.51% return in the last 1 week, 8.57% return in last 6 months and 8.22% YTD return.

Currently, the Just Dial has a market cap of ₹9143.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1395 & ₹768 respectively.

As of 11 Jan, 2025, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Just Dial Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 287.33 284.83 +0.88% 265.05 +8.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 173.17 174.52 -0.77% 178.51 -2.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.01 11.73 +2.39% 12.12 -0.91% Total Operating Expense 212.74 214.5 -0.82% 216.8 -1.87% Operating Income 74.59 70.33 +6.06% 48.25 +54.59% Net Income Before Taxes 149.17 181.56 -17.84% 120.93 +23.35% Net Income 131.31 154.07 -14.77% 92.01 +42.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.44 18.12 -14.79% 10.82 +42.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹131.31Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹287.33Cr

