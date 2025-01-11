Just Dial Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Jan, 2025: Profit Rise by 42.71% YOY, Profit at ₹131.31 Crore and Revenue at ₹287.33 Crore

Just Dial Q3 Results 2025:Just Dial declared their Q3 results on 10 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 8.41% & the profit increased by 42.71% YoY. Profit at ₹131.31 crore and revenue at ₹287.33 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.88% and the profit decreased by 14.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.77% q-o-q & decreased by 2.99% Y-o-Y.
Just Dial Q3 Results
The operating income was up by 6.06% q-o-q & increased by 54.59% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.44 for Q3 which increased by 42.7% Y-o-Y.
Just Dial has delivered 6.51% return in the last 1 week, 8.57% return in last 6 months and 8.22% YTD return.
Currently, the Just Dial has a market cap of ₹9143.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1395 & ₹768 respectively.
As of 11 Jan, 2025, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.
Just Dial Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|287.33
|284.83
|+0.88%
|265.05
|+8.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|173.17
|174.52
|-0.77%
|178.51
|-2.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.01
|11.73
|+2.39%
|12.12
|-0.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|212.74
|214.5
|-0.82%
|216.8
|-1.87%
|Operating Income
|74.59
|70.33
|+6.06%
|48.25
|+54.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|149.17
|181.56
|-17.84%
|120.93
|+23.35%
|Net Income
|131.31
|154.07
|-14.77%
|92.01
|+42.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.44
|18.12
|-14.79%
|10.82
|+42.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹131.31Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹287.33Cr
