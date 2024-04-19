Just Dial Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 38.44% YOY

Just Dial declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 16.23% & the profit increased by 38.44% YoY.
Revenue grew by 1.97% and the profit increased by 25.79% compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.9% q-o-q & increased by 0.62% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was up by 22.13% q-o-q & increased by 143.51% Y-o-Y.
EPS for Q4 FY24 is ₹13.61, which increased by 38.7% Y-o-Y.
Just Dial delivered -2.64% return in the last 1 week, 18.92% return in the last 6 months, and 11.08% YTD return.
Just Dial currently has a market cap of ₹7577.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹961 & ₹649 respectively.
As of 19 Apr, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.
Just Dial Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|270.27
|265.05
|+1.97%
|232.53
|+16.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|173.33
|178.51
|-2.9%
|172.26
|+0.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.8
|12.12
|-2.64%
|9
|+31.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|211.34
|216.8
|-2.52%
|208.33
|+1.44%
|Operating Income
|58.93
|48.25
|+22.13%
|24.2
|+143.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|147.44
|120.93
|+21.92%
|95.75
|+53.98%
|Net Income
|115.74
|92.01
|+25.79%
|83.6
|+38.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.61
|10.82
|+25.79%
|9.81
|+38.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹115.74Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹270.27Cr
