Just Dial Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 38.44% YOY

Just Dial Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.23% YoY & profit increased by 38.44% YoY

Just Dial declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 16.23% & the profit increased by 38.44% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Revenue grew by 1.97% and the profit increased by 25.79% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.9% q-o-q & increased by 0.62% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income was up by 22.13% q-o-q & increased by 143.51% Y-o-Y.

EPS for Q4 FY24 is ₹13.61, which increased by 38.7% Y-o-Y.

Just Dial delivered -2.64% return in the last 1 week, 18.92% return in the last 6 months, and 11.08% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Just Dial currently has a market cap of ₹7577.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹961 & ₹649 respectively.

As of 19 Apr, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Apr, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Just Dial Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 270.27 265.05 +1.97% 232.53 +16.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 173.33 178.51 -2.9% 172.26 +0.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.8 12.12 -2.64% 9 +31.11% Total Operating Expense 211.34 216.8 -2.52% 208.33 +1.44% Operating Income 58.93 48.25 +22.13% 24.2 +143.51% Net Income Before Taxes 147.44 120.93 +21.92% 95.75 +53.98% Net Income 115.74 92.01 +25.79% 83.6 +38.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.61 10.82 +25.79% 9.81 +38.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹115.74Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹270.27Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!