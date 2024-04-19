Hello User
Just Dial Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 38.44% YOY

Just Dial Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 38.44% YOY

Livemint

Just Dial Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.23% YoY & profit increased by 38.44% YoY

Just Dial Q4 FY24 Results Live

Just Dial declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 16.23% & the profit increased by 38.44% YoY.

Revenue grew by 1.97% and the profit increased by 25.79% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.9% q-o-q & increased by 0.62% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was up by 22.13% q-o-q & increased by 143.51% Y-o-Y.

EPS for Q4 FY24 is 13.61, which increased by 38.7% Y-o-Y.

Just Dial delivered -2.64% return in the last 1 week, 18.92% return in the last 6 months, and 11.08% YTD return.

Just Dial currently has a market cap of 7577.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of 961 & 649 respectively.

As of 19 Apr, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.

Just Dial Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue270.27265.05+1.97%232.53+16.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total173.33178.51-2.9%172.26+0.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.812.12-2.64%9+31.11%
Total Operating Expense211.34216.8-2.52%208.33+1.44%
Operating Income58.9348.25+22.13%24.2+143.51%
Net Income Before Taxes147.44120.93+21.92%95.75+53.98%
Net Income115.7492.01+25.79%83.6+38.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.6110.82+25.79%9.81+38.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹115.74Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹270.27Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

