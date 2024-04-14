Justride Enterprises Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 98.46% YOY

Justride Enterprises Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7821.03% YoY & profit decreased by 98.46% YoY

Justride Enterprises declared their Q4 FY24 results on 11 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 7821.03% & the profit decreased by 98.46% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.55% and the profit decreased by 99.03%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 37.24% q-o-q & increased by 672% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 167.42% q-o-q & decreased by 39.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 99.85% Y-o-Y.

Justride Enterprises Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.45 18.08 -14.55% 0.2 +7821.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.06 -37.24% 0.01 +672% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0 +17200% 0 +0% Total Operating Expense 15.37 18.19 -15.48% 0.07 +21072.87% Operating Income 0.07 -0.11 +167.42% 0.12 -39.13% Net Income Before Taxes 0.22 0.1 +124.56% 0.14 +52.27% Net Income 0 0.23 -99.03% 0.14 -98.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 0.11 -98.65% 0.97 -99.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹15.45Cr

