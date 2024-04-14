Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Justride Enterprises Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 98.46% YOY

Justride Enterprises Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 98.46% YOY

Livemint

Justride Enterprises Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7821.03% YoY & profit decreased by 98.46% YoY

Justride Enterprises Q4 FY24 Results Live

Justride Enterprises declared their Q4 FY24 results on 11 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 7821.03% & the profit decreased by 98.46% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.55% and the profit decreased by 99.03%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 37.24% q-o-q & increased by 672% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 167.42% q-o-q & decreased by 39.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 99.85% Y-o-Y.

Justride Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.4518.08-14.55%0.2+7821.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.06-37.24%0.01+672%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030+17200%0+0%
Total Operating Expense15.3718.19-15.48%0.07+21072.87%
Operating Income0.07-0.11+167.42%0.12-39.13%
Net Income Before Taxes0.220.1+124.56%0.14+52.27%
Net Income00.23-99.03%0.14-98.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS00.11-98.65%0.97-99.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹15.45Cr

