Justride Enterprises Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 98.46% YOY

Justride Enterprises declared their Q4 FY24 results on 11 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 7821.03% & the profit decreased by 98.46% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.55% and the profit decreased by 99.03%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 37.24% q-o-q & increased by 672% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 167.42% q-o-q & decreased by 39.13% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 99.85% Y-o-Y.
Justride Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.45
|18.08
|-14.55%
|0.2
|+7821.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.06
|-37.24%
|0.01
|+672%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0
|+17200%
|0
|+0%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.37
|18.19
|-15.48%
|0.07
|+21072.87%
|Operating Income
|0.07
|-0.11
|+167.42%
|0.12
|-39.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.22
|0.1
|+124.56%
|0.14
|+52.27%
|Net Income
|0
|0.23
|-99.03%
|0.14
|-98.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|0.11
|-98.65%
|0.97
|-99.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹15.45Cr
