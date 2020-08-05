Home >Companies >Company Results >Jyothy Labs Q1 net up 34 pc to 50.01 cr
FMCG sales (MINT_PRINT)
FMCG sales (MINT_PRINT)

Jyothy Labs Q1 net up 34 pc to 50.01 cr

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 04:13 PM IST PTI

  • Total income during the reported quarter stood at 436.93 crore while company had posted a net profit of 37.38 crore
  • Despite pandemic induced business uncertainty, resilient work-force and flawless execution has delivered positive results

NEW DELHI : FMCG firm Jyothy Labs on Wednesday reported 33.78 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at 50.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of 37.38 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total income during the reported quarter stood at 436.93 crore, up 2.22 per cent as against 427.42 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing.

Its expenses in the quarter under review stood at 375.96 crore, down 0.39 per cent, compared with 377.46 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

Jyothy Labs Managing Director M R Jyothy said: "We began this quarter with an uncertain business environment due to COVID-19 with restrictions on the supply side, however, our team with flawless execution combined with our portfolio comprising of daily use 'essential hygiene' has delivered positive sales growth.

"With our differentiated product offerings, wide distribution network and innovative thought process, we are confident of meeting our consumer demands and deliver to our stakeholders' expectations."

Jyothy Labs said due to the spread of COVID-19 from mid-March and consequent nationwide lockdown, the business operations were suddenly disrupted across the country.

"The company quickly aligned its manufacturing operations, sales team to the new working environment. We are currently operating at near pre-COVID levels capacity utilisation," it added.

Jyothy Labs said the impact of COVID-19 seems to have affected the rural geographies less in comparison to the urban cities.

Shares of Jyothy Labs closed 7.18 per cent higher at 140.40 apiece on the BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Jyothy Laboratories plans to double its marketing spends to ₹150 crore in the current fiscal year. (Bloomberg)

Jyothy Labs Q4 profit rises 11.1% at 67.05 crore

1 min read . 07 May 2019
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

FMCG sales in modern trade stores slow down in June

3 min read . 31 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout