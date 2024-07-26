Jyothy Labs Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 5.65% YOY

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Jyothy Labs Q1 Results Live

Jyothy Labs Q1 Results Live : Jyothy Labs declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 7.96% and the profit increasing by 5.65% YoY. The revenue saw a growth of 12.4% compared to the previous quarter, while the profit surged by 30.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.65% q-o-q and increased by 16.97% Y-o-Y, showcasing the company's investment in growth and operations.

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a significant increase of 25.67% q-o-q and 13.83% Y-o-Y, indicating operational efficiency and improved performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 2.77, marking a 5.73% Y-o-Y increase, reflecting positively on the company's profitability.

Jyothy Labs has shown impressive returns with 10.2% in the last 1 week, 0.2% in the last 6 months, and 14.37% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, attracting investors' attention.

With a market cap of 20112.02 Cr and 52-week high/low of 573.85 & 292.1 respectively, Jyothy Labs continues to maintain a strong position in the market.

Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, 2 Hold, 3 Buy, and 3 Strong Buy ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, resulting in a consensus recommendation to Buy.

The Q1 results reflect Jyothy Labs' consistent growth trajectory and strategic financial management, instilling confidence in investors and analysts alike.

Jyothy Labs Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue741.81659.99+12.4%687.1+7.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total147.73132.31+11.65%126.3+16.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.4112.86+4.28%11.96+12.12%
Total Operating Expense621.77564.47+10.15%581.64+6.9%
Operating Income120.0495.52+25.67%105.46+13.83%
Net Income Before Taxes132.37107.23+23.44%121.29+9.14%
Net Income101.7378.16+30.16%96.29+5.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.772.13+30.05%2.62+5.73%
₹101.73Cr
₹741.81Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
