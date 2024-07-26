Jyothy Labs Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 5.65% YOY

Jyothy Labs Q1 Results Live : Jyothy Labs declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 7.96% and the profit increasing by 5.65% YoY. The revenue saw a growth of 12.4% compared to the previous quarter, while the profit surged by 30.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.65% q-o-q and increased by 16.97% Y-o-Y, showcasing the company's investment in growth and operations.
Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a significant increase of 25.67% q-o-q and 13.83% Y-o-Y, indicating operational efficiency and improved performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹2.77, marking a 5.73% Y-o-Y increase, reflecting positively on the company's profitability.
Jyothy Labs has shown impressive returns with 10.2% in the last 1 week, 0.2% in the last 6 months, and 14.37% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, attracting investors' attention.
With a market cap of ₹20112.02 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹573.85 & ₹292.1 respectively, Jyothy Labs continues to maintain a strong position in the market.
Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, 2 Hold, 3 Buy, and 3 Strong Buy ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, resulting in a consensus recommendation to Buy.
The Q1 results reflect Jyothy Labs' consistent growth trajectory and strategic financial management, instilling confidence in investors and analysts alike.
Jyothy Labs Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|741.81
|659.99
|+12.4%
|687.1
|+7.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|147.73
|132.31
|+11.65%
|126.3
|+16.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.41
|12.86
|+4.28%
|11.96
|+12.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|621.77
|564.47
|+10.15%
|581.64
|+6.9%
|Operating Income
|120.04
|95.52
|+25.67%
|105.46
|+13.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|132.37
|107.23
|+23.44%
|121.29
|+9.14%
|Net Income
|101.73
|78.16
|+30.16%
|96.29
|+5.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.77
|2.13
|+30.05%
|2.62
|+5.73%
