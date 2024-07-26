Jyothy Labs Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 5.65% YOY

Jyothy Labs Q1 Results Live : Jyothy Labs declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 7.96% and the profit increasing by 5.65% YoY. The revenue saw a growth of 12.4% compared to the previous quarter, while the profit surged by 30.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.65% q-o-q and increased by 16.97% Y-o-Y, showcasing the company's investment in growth and operations.

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a significant increase of 25.67% q-o-q and 13.83% Y-o-Y, indicating operational efficiency and improved performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹2.77, marking a 5.73% Y-o-Y increase, reflecting positively on the company's profitability.

Jyothy Labs has shown impressive returns with 10.2% in the last 1 week, 0.2% in the last 6 months, and 14.37% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, attracting investors' attention.

With a market cap of ₹20112.02 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹573.85 & ₹292.1 respectively, Jyothy Labs continues to maintain a strong position in the market.

Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, 2 Hold, 3 Buy, and 3 Strong Buy ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, resulting in a consensus recommendation to Buy.

The Q1 results reflect Jyothy Labs' consistent growth trajectory and strategic financial management, instilling confidence in investors and analysts alike.

Jyothy Labs Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 741.81 659.99 +12.4% 687.1 +7.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 147.73 132.31 +11.65% 126.3 +16.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.41 12.86 +4.28% 11.96 +12.12% Total Operating Expense 621.77 564.47 +10.15% 581.64 +6.9% Operating Income 120.04 95.52 +25.67% 105.46 +13.83% Net Income Before Taxes 132.37 107.23 +23.44% 121.29 +9.14% Net Income 101.73 78.16 +30.16% 96.29 +5.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.77 2.13 +30.05% 2.62 +5.73%