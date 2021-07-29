Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Jyothy Labs Q1 results: Net profit down 20% at 40 crore

Jyothy Labs Q1 results: Net profit down 20% at 40 crore

Shares of Jyothy Labs on Thursday settled at 171.65 apiece on BSE, down 0.69% from the previous close.
1 min read . 07:47 PM IST PTI

Jyothy Labs today reported 19.61% decline in consolidated net profit at 40.20 crore for June quarter 2021-22 as against 50.01 crore in April-June period of the last fiscal year

NEW DELHI : Homegrown FMCG firm Jyothy Labs on Thursday reported 19.61% decline in consolidated net profit at 40.20 crore for June quarter 2021-22 on account of increase in input cost.

It had posted a net profit of 50.01 crore in April-June period of the last fiscal year, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations was up 23.94% to 525.40 crore during the period under review as against 423.90 crore earlier.

"The company posted good results backed by recovery across all channels. Although the quarter had an impact of the second wave lockdown, the commitment from all stakeholders delivered healthy overall performance," said Jyothy Labs in a post earning statement.

Total expenses were at 479.61 crore as against 375.96 crore in the year-ago period.

"Due to consistent rise in input prices, there has been a margin pressure which has been partially managed with calibrated price hikes and persistent cost rationalisation measures.

"We have made good progress in strengthening our strategic levers and further expansion into rural geographies which will further aid higher growth," it said.

While revenue from Fabric Care was up 27.43% at 181.23 crore, Dishwashing was higher 21.95% at 190.96 crore.

Household Insecticides revenue was up 12.74% at 71.75 crore and personal care was at 68.04 crore.

