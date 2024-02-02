Jyothy Labs Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.87% YoY

Jyothy Labs declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.58% & the profit increased by 34.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.49% and the profit decreased by 12.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.15% q-o-q & increased by 25.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 14.03% q-o-q & increased by 46.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.48 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 34.78% Y-o-Y.
Jyothy Labs has delivered -2.93% return in the last 1 week, 69.93% return in the last 6 months, and 7.57% YTD return.
Currently, Jyothy Labs has a market cap of ₹18916.75 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹554 & ₹180.15 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Jyothy Labs Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|677.5
|732.34
|-7.49%
|612.67
|+10.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|135.84
|134.3
|+1.15%
|108.23
|+25.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.83
|12.31
|+4.22%
|12.16
|+5.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|571.7
|609.28
|-6.17%
|540.47
|+5.78%
|Operating Income
|105.8
|123.06
|-14.03%
|72.2
|+46.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|115.2
|135.12
|-14.74%
|84.25
|+36.74%
|Net Income
|90.89
|104.15
|-12.73%
|67.39
|+34.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.48
|2.84
|-12.68%
|1.84
|+34.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹90.89Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹677.5Cr
