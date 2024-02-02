Jyothy Labs Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.87% YoY

Jyothy Labs declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.58% & the profit increased by 34.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.49% and the profit decreased by 12.73%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.15% q-o-q & increased by 25.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.03% q-o-q & increased by 46.54% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.48 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 34.78% Y-o-Y.

Jyothy Labs has delivered -2.93% return in the last 1 week, 69.93% return in the last 6 months, and 7.57% YTD return.

Currently, Jyothy Labs has a market cap of ₹18916.75 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹554 & ₹180.15 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Jyothy Labs Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 677.5 732.34 -7.49% 612.67 +10.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 135.84 134.3 +1.15% 108.23 +25.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.83 12.31 +4.22% 12.16 +5.51% Total Operating Expense 571.7 609.28 -6.17% 540.47 +5.78% Operating Income 105.8 123.06 -14.03% 72.2 +46.54% Net Income Before Taxes 115.2 135.12 -14.74% 84.25 +36.74% Net Income 90.89 104.15 -12.73% 67.39 +34.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.48 2.84 -12.68% 1.84 +34.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹90.89Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹677.5Cr

