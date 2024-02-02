Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jyothy Labs Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.87% YoY

Jyothy Labs Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.87% YoY

Livemint

Jyothy Labs Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.58% YoY & profit increased by 34.87% YoY

Jyothy Labs Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jyothy Labs declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.58% & the profit increased by 34.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.49% and the profit decreased by 12.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.15% q-o-q & increased by 25.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.03% q-o-q & increased by 46.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.48 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 34.78% Y-o-Y.

Jyothy Labs has delivered -2.93% return in the last 1 week, 69.93% return in the last 6 months, and 7.57% YTD return.

Currently, Jyothy Labs has a market cap of 18916.75 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 554 & 180.15 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Jyothy Labs Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue677.5732.34-7.49%612.67+10.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total135.84134.3+1.15%108.23+25.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.8312.31+4.22%12.16+5.51%
Total Operating Expense571.7609.28-6.17%540.47+5.78%
Operating Income105.8123.06-14.03%72.2+46.54%
Net Income Before Taxes115.2135.12-14.74%84.25+36.74%
Net Income90.89104.15-12.73%67.39+34.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.482.84-12.68%1.84+34.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹90.89Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹677.5Cr

