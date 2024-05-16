Jyothy Labs Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.91% YOY

Jyothy Labs Q4 Results Live : Jyothy Labs declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.98% & the profit increased by 31.91% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.58% and the profit decreased by 14.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.6% q-o-q & increased by 19.91% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 9.72% q-o-q & increased by 20.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.13 for Q4 which increased by 31.61% Y-o-Y.

Jyothy Labs has delivered -4.35% return in the last 1 week, -3.85% return in the last 6 months and -7.92% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Jyothy Labs has a market cap of ₹16192.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹554 & ₹200.35 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jyothy Labs Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 659.99 677.5 -2.58% 616.95 +6.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 132.31 135.84 -2.6% 110.34 +19.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.86 12.83 +0.23% 11.9 +8.04% Total Operating Expense 564.47 571.7 -1.26% 537.59 +5% Operating Income 95.52 105.8 -9.72% 79.36 +20.37% Net Income Before Taxes 107.23 115.2 -6.92% 81.94 +30.87% Net Income 78.16 90.89 -14.01% 59.25 +31.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.13 2.48 -14.11% 1.62 +31.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹78.16Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹659.99Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

