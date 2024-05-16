Jyothy Labs Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.91% YOY

Jyothy Labs Q4 Results Live : Jyothy Labs declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.98% & the profit increased by 31.91% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.58% and the profit decreased by 14.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.6% q-o-q & increased by 19.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.72% q-o-q & increased by 20.37% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.13 for Q4 which increased by 31.61% Y-o-Y.
Jyothy Labs has delivered -4.35% return in the last 1 week, -3.85% return in the last 6 months and -7.92% YTD return.
Currently, Jyothy Labs has a market cap of ₹16192.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹554 & ₹200.35 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Jyothy Labs Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|659.99
|677.5
|-2.58%
|616.95
|+6.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|132.31
|135.84
|-2.6%
|110.34
|+19.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.86
|12.83
|+0.23%
|11.9
|+8.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|564.47
|571.7
|-1.26%
|537.59
|+5%
|Operating Income
|95.52
|105.8
|-9.72%
|79.36
|+20.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|107.23
|115.2
|-6.92%
|81.94
|+30.87%
|Net Income
|78.16
|90.89
|-14.01%
|59.25
|+31.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.13
|2.48
|-14.11%
|1.62
|+31.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹78.16Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹659.99Cr
