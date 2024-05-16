Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jyothy Labs Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.91% YOY

Jyothy Labs Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.91% YOY

Livemint

Jyothy Labs Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.98% YoY & profit increased by 31.91% YoY

Jyothy Labs Q4 Results Live

Jyothy Labs Q4 Results Live : Jyothy Labs declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.98% & the profit increased by 31.91% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.58% and the profit decreased by 14.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.6% q-o-q & increased by 19.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.72% q-o-q & increased by 20.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.13 for Q4 which increased by 31.61% Y-o-Y.

Jyothy Labs has delivered -4.35% return in the last 1 week, -3.85% return in the last 6 months and -7.92% YTD return.

Currently, Jyothy Labs has a market cap of 16192.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of 554 & 200.35 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Jyothy Labs Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue659.99677.5-2.58%616.95+6.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total132.31135.84-2.6%110.34+19.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.8612.83+0.23%11.9+8.04%
Total Operating Expense564.47571.7-1.26%537.59+5%
Operating Income95.52105.8-9.72%79.36+20.37%
Net Income Before Taxes107.23115.2-6.92%81.94+30.87%
Net Income78.1690.89-14.01%59.25+31.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.132.48-14.11%1.62+31.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹78.16Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹659.99Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.