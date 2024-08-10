K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 42.49% YOY

K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : K M Sugars Mills declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.52% & the profit decreased by 42.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 37.88% and the profit decreased by 8.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.63% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 4.17% year-over-year, indicating a mixed trend in cost management.
The operating income was down by 0.29% quarter-over-quarter and decreased significantly by 34.3% year-over-year, reflecting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.76, which represents a decrease of 42.42% year-over-year, highlighting the impact on shareholder returns.
K M Sugars Mills has delivered a -7.09% return in the last week, a 6.12% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 20.92%, showing mixed performance in the stock market.
Currently, K M Sugars Mills has a market cap of ₹350.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹50.4 and a low of ₹27.05, indicating the stock's volatility over the past year.
K M Sugars Mills Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|169.5
|122.93
|+37.88%
|251.17
|-32.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.75
|5.63
|-15.63%
|4.56
|+4.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.32
|5.72
|-6.99%
|5.72
|-6.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|155.75
|109.14
|+42.71%
|230.24
|-32.35%
|Operating Income
|13.75
|13.79
|-0.29%
|20.93
|-34.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.83
|11.86
|-17.12%
|16.72
|-41.21%
|Net Income
|7.01
|7.66
|-8.49%
|12.19
|-42.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.76
|0.83
|-8.43%
|1.32
|-42.42%
