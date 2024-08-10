K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 42.49% YOY

K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 32.52% YoY & profit decreased by 42.49% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live
K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live

K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : K M Sugars Mills declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.52% & the profit decreased by 42.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 37.88% and the profit decreased by 8.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.63% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 4.17% year-over-year, indicating a mixed trend in cost management.

The operating income was down by 0.29% quarter-over-quarter and decreased significantly by 34.3% year-over-year, reflecting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.76, which represents a decrease of 42.42% year-over-year, highlighting the impact on shareholder returns.

K M Sugars Mills has delivered a -7.09% return in the last week, a 6.12% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 20.92%, showing mixed performance in the stock market.

Currently, K M Sugars Mills has a market cap of 350.98 crore, with a 52-week high of 50.4 and a low of 27.05, indicating the stock's volatility over the past year.

K M Sugars Mills Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue169.5122.93+37.88%251.17-32.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.755.63-15.63%4.56+4.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.325.72-6.99%5.72-6.99%
Total Operating Expense155.75109.14+42.71%230.24-32.35%
Operating Income13.7513.79-0.29%20.93-34.3%
Net Income Before Taxes9.8311.86-17.12%16.72-41.21%
Net Income7.017.66-8.49%12.19-42.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.760.83-8.43%1.32-42.42%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹7.01Cr
₹169.5Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsK M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 42.49% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue