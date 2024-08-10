K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 42.49% YOY

K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : K M Sugars Mills declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.52% & the profit decreased by 42.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 37.88% and the profit decreased by 8.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.63% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 4.17% year-over-year, indicating a mixed trend in cost management.

The operating income was down by 0.29% quarter-over-quarter and decreased significantly by 34.3% year-over-year, reflecting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.76, which represents a decrease of 42.42% year-over-year, highlighting the impact on shareholder returns.

K M Sugars Mills has delivered a -7.09% return in the last week, a 6.12% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 20.92%, showing mixed performance in the stock market.

Currently, K M Sugars Mills has a market cap of ₹350.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹50.4 and a low of ₹27.05, indicating the stock's volatility over the past year.

K M Sugars Mills Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 169.5 122.93 +37.88% 251.17 -32.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.75 5.63 -15.63% 4.56 +4.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.32 5.72 -6.99% 5.72 -6.99% Total Operating Expense 155.75 109.14 +42.71% 230.24 -32.35% Operating Income 13.75 13.79 -0.29% 20.93 -34.3% Net Income Before Taxes 9.83 11.86 -17.12% 16.72 -41.21% Net Income 7.01 7.66 -8.49% 12.19 -42.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.76 0.83 -8.43% 1.32 -42.42%