Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 42.49% YOY

Livemint

K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live

K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : K M Sugars Mills Q1 Results Live : K M Sugars Mills declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.52% & the profit decreased by 42.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 37.88% and the profit decreased by 8.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.63% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 4.17% year-over-year, indicating a mixed trend in cost management.

The operating income was down by 0.29% quarter-over-quarter and decreased significantly by 34.3% year-over-year, reflecting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.76, which represents a decrease of 42.42% year-over-year, highlighting the impact on shareholder returns.

K M Sugars Mills has delivered a -7.09% return in the last week, a 6.12% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 20.92%, showing mixed performance in the stock market.

Currently, K M Sugars Mills has a market cap of 350.98 crore, with a 52-week high of 50.4 and a low of 27.05, indicating the stock's volatility over the past year.

K M Sugars Mills Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue169.5122.93+37.88%251.17-32.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.755.63-15.63%4.56+4.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.325.72-6.99%5.72-6.99%
Total Operating Expense155.75109.14+42.71%230.24-32.35%
Operating Income13.7513.79-0.29%20.93-34.3%
Net Income Before Taxes9.8311.86-17.12%16.72-41.21%
Net Income7.017.66-8.49%12.19-42.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.760.83-8.43%1.32-42.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.01Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹169.5Cr

