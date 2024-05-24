K M Sugars Mills Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1087.78% YOY

K M Sugars Mills Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 35.74% YoY & profit increased by 1087.78% YoY

K M Sugars Mills Q4 Results Live : K M Sugars Mills declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 35.74% & the profit increased by 1087.78% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.94% and the profit increased by 184.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.62% q-o-q & increased by 2.91% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 383.86% q-o-q & increased by 5563.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.83 for Q4 which increased by 1079.31% Y-o-Y.

K M Sugars Mills has delivered 1.71% return in the last 1 week, 19.6% return in the last 6 months and 22.82% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, K M Sugars Mills has a market cap of ₹356.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹46.5 & ₹25.55 respectively.

K M Sugars Mills Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 122.93 113.89 +7.94% 90.57 +35.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.63 5.54 +1.62% 5.47 +2.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.72 5.69 +0.53% 5.04 +13.42% Total Operating Expense 109.14 111.04 -1.71% 90.82 +20.17% Operating Income 13.79 2.85 +383.86% -0.25 +5563.55% Net Income Before Taxes 11.86 3.32 +257.23% 0.51 +2210.99% Net Income 7.66 2.69 +184.76% 0.64 +1087.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.83 0.29 +186.21% 0.07 +1079.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.66Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹122.93Cr

