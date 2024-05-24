Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  K M Sugars Mills Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1087.78% YOY

K M Sugars Mills Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1087.78% YOY

Livemint

K M Sugars Mills Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 35.74% YoY & profit increased by 1087.78% YoY

K M Sugars Mills Q4 Results Live

K M Sugars Mills Q4 Results Live : K M Sugars Mills declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 35.74% & the profit increased by 1087.78% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.94% and the profit increased by 184.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.62% q-o-q & increased by 2.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 383.86% q-o-q & increased by 5563.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.83 for Q4 which increased by 1079.31% Y-o-Y.

K M Sugars Mills has delivered 1.71% return in the last 1 week, 19.6% return in the last 6 months and 22.82% YTD return.

Currently, K M Sugars Mills has a market cap of 356.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 46.5 & 25.55 respectively.

K M Sugars Mills Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue122.93113.89+7.94%90.57+35.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.635.54+1.62%5.47+2.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.725.69+0.53%5.04+13.42%
Total Operating Expense109.14111.04-1.71%90.82+20.17%
Operating Income13.792.85+383.86%-0.25+5563.55%
Net Income Before Taxes11.863.32+257.23%0.51+2210.99%
Net Income7.662.69+184.76%0.64+1087.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.830.29+186.21%0.07+1079.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.66Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹122.93Cr

