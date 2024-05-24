K M Sugars Mills Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1087.78% YOY

K M Sugars Mills Q4 Results Live : K M Sugars Mills declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 35.74% & the profit increased by 1087.78% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.94% and the profit increased by 184.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.62% q-o-q & increased by 2.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 383.86% q-o-q & increased by 5563.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.83 for Q4 which increased by 1079.31% Y-o-Y.
K M Sugars Mills has delivered 1.71% return in the last 1 week, 19.6% return in the last 6 months and 22.82% YTD return.
Currently, K M Sugars Mills has a market cap of ₹356.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹46.5 & ₹25.55 respectively.
K M Sugars Mills Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|122.93
|113.89
|+7.94%
|90.57
|+35.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.63
|5.54
|+1.62%
|5.47
|+2.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.72
|5.69
|+0.53%
|5.04
|+13.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|109.14
|111.04
|-1.71%
|90.82
|+20.17%
|Operating Income
|13.79
|2.85
|+383.86%
|-0.25
|+5563.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.86
|3.32
|+257.23%
|0.51
|+2210.99%
|Net Income
|7.66
|2.69
|+184.76%
|0.64
|+1087.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.83
|0.29
|+186.21%
|0.07
|+1079.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.66Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹122.93Cr
