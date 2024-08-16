K P Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 19.51% YOY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
K P Energy Q1 Results Live : K P Energy declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a notable increase in their topline and bottomline figures. The revenue for the quarter grew by 12.56% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 19.51% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 38.64% and the profit decreased by 26.86%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have increased significantly. On a quarterly basis, these expenses rose by 49.57%, and on a yearly basis, they saw a sharp increase of 106.6%. This rise in SG&A expenses impacted the overall operating income.

Despite the challenges, K P Energy's operating income managed to show resilience. The operating income for Q1 decreased by 29.58% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but still managed to increase by 4.96% YoY. This indicates a stable underlying operational performance amidst rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.73, reflecting a 20.11% increase YoY. This is a positive sign for shareholders, indicating improved profitability per share.

In terms of stock performance, K P Energy has delivered a mixed bag of returns. Over the last week, the company's stock has provided a return of 1.53%. However, it has seen a slight decline of 0.17% over the last six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has performed exceptionally well, delivering a return of 70.1%.

Currently, K P Energy has a market capitalization of 2552.75 Crores. The stock's 52-week high is 513.9, while the 52-week low stands at 110.88. This wide range indicates significant volatility in the stock's price over the past year.

K P Energy Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue127.18207.26-38.64%112.99+12.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.784.54+49.57%3.28+106.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.442.22+10.31%2.01+21.5%
Total Operating Expense107.23178.93-40.07%93.98+14.1%
Operating Income19.9528.34-29.58%19.01+4.96%
Net Income Before Taxes22.8933.86-32.4%17.19+33.16%
Net Income18.2124.9-26.86%15.24+19.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.733.73-26.8%2.27+20.11%
FAQs
₹18.21Cr
₹127.18Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
