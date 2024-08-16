K P Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 19.51% YOY

K P Energy Q1 Results Live : K P Energy declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a notable increase in their topline and bottomline figures. The revenue for the quarter grew by 12.56% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 19.51% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 38.64% and the profit decreased by 26.86%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have increased significantly. On a quarterly basis, these expenses rose by 49.57%, and on a yearly basis, they saw a sharp increase of 106.6%. This rise in SG&A expenses impacted the overall operating income.
Despite the challenges, K P Energy's operating income managed to show resilience. The operating income for Q1 decreased by 29.58% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but still managed to increase by 4.96% YoY. This indicates a stable underlying operational performance amidst rising costs.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.73, reflecting a 20.11% increase YoY. This is a positive sign for shareholders, indicating improved profitability per share.
In terms of stock performance, K P Energy has delivered a mixed bag of returns. Over the last week, the company's stock has provided a return of 1.53%. However, it has seen a slight decline of 0.17% over the last six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has performed exceptionally well, delivering a return of 70.1%.
Currently, K P Energy has a market capitalization of ₹2552.75 Crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹513.9, while the 52-week low stands at ₹110.88. This wide range indicates significant volatility in the stock's price over the past year.
K P Energy Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|127.18
|207.26
|-38.64%
|112.99
|+12.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.78
|4.54
|+49.57%
|3.28
|+106.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.44
|2.22
|+10.31%
|2.01
|+21.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|107.23
|178.93
|-40.07%
|93.98
|+14.1%
|Operating Income
|19.95
|28.34
|-29.58%
|19.01
|+4.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.89
|33.86
|-32.4%
|17.19
|+33.16%
|Net Income
|18.21
|24.9
|-26.86%
|15.24
|+19.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.73
|3.73
|-26.8%
|2.27
|+20.11%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess