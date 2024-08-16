K P Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 19.51% YOY

K P Energy Q1 Results Live : K P Energy declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a notable increase in their topline and bottomline figures. The revenue for the quarter grew by 12.56% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 19.51% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 38.64% and the profit decreased by 26.86%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have increased significantly. On a quarterly basis, these expenses rose by 49.57%, and on a yearly basis, they saw a sharp increase of 106.6%. This rise in SG&A expenses impacted the overall operating income.

Despite the challenges, K P Energy's operating income managed to show resilience. The operating income for Q1 decreased by 29.58% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but still managed to increase by 4.96% YoY. This indicates a stable underlying operational performance amidst rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.73, reflecting a 20.11% increase YoY. This is a positive sign for shareholders, indicating improved profitability per share.

In terms of stock performance, K P Energy has delivered a mixed bag of returns. Over the last week, the company's stock has provided a return of 1.53%. However, it has seen a slight decline of 0.17% over the last six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has performed exceptionally well, delivering a return of 70.1%.

Currently, K P Energy has a market capitalization of ₹2552.75 Crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹513.9, while the 52-week low stands at ₹110.88. This wide range indicates significant volatility in the stock's price over the past year.

K P Energy Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 127.18 207.26 -38.64% 112.99 +12.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.78 4.54 +49.57% 3.28 +106.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.44 2.22 +10.31% 2.01 +21.5% Total Operating Expense 107.23 178.93 -40.07% 93.98 +14.1% Operating Income 19.95 28.34 -29.58% 19.01 +4.96% Net Income Before Taxes 22.89 33.86 -32.4% 17.19 +33.16% Net Income 18.21 24.9 -26.86% 15.24 +19.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.73 3.73 -26.8% 2.27 +20.11%