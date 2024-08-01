K P R Mill Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.23% YOY

K P R Mill Q1 Results Live : K P R Mill declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.07% & the profit increased by 0.23% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.13% and the profit decreased by 4.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.53% q-o-q & increased by 17.8% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 7.69% q-o-q & decreased by 8.06% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.95 for Q1 which increased by 0.34% Y-o-Y.
K P R Mill has delivered 3.18% return in the last 1 week, 10.09% return in the last 6 months and 5.47% YTD return.
Currently, K P R Mill has a market cap of ₹29734.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹934 & ₹615 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
K P R Mill Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1609.66
|1696.72
|-5.13%
|1610.73
|-0.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|172.84
|152.24
|+13.53%
|146.72
|+17.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|51.01
|49.36
|+3.34%
|45.22
|+12.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|1345.93
|1411.01
|-4.61%
|1323.88
|+1.67%
|Operating Income
|263.73
|285.71
|-7.69%
|286.85
|-8.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|255.1
|277.91
|-8.21%
|270.45
|-5.68%
|Net Income
|203.31
|213.61
|-4.82%
|202.84
|+0.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.95
|6.25
|-4.8%
|5.93
|+0.34%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess