K P R Mill Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.23% YOY

K P R Mill Q1 Results Live : K P R Mill declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.07% & the profit increased by 0.23% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.13% and the profit decreased by 4.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.53% q-o-q & increased by 17.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.69% q-o-q & decreased by 8.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.95 for Q1 which increased by 0.34% Y-o-Y.

K P R Mill has delivered 3.18% return in the last 1 week, 10.09% return in the last 6 months and 5.47% YTD return.

Currently, K P R Mill has a market cap of ₹29734.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹934 & ₹615 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

K P R Mill Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1609.66 1696.72 -5.13% 1610.73 -0.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 172.84 152.24 +13.53% 146.72 +17.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 51.01 49.36 +3.34% 45.22 +12.8% Total Operating Expense 1345.93 1411.01 -4.61% 1323.88 +1.67% Operating Income 263.73 285.71 -7.69% 286.85 -8.06% Net Income Before Taxes 255.1 277.91 -8.21% 270.45 -5.68% Net Income 203.31 213.61 -4.82% 202.84 +0.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.95 6.25 -4.8% 5.93 +0.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹203.31Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1609.66Cr

