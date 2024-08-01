Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  K P R Mill Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.23% YOY

K P R Mill Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.23% YOY

Livemint

K P R Mill Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.07% YoY & profit increasedby 0.23% YoY

K P R Mill Q1 Results Live

K P R Mill Q1 Results Live : K P R Mill declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.07% & the profit increased by 0.23% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.13% and the profit decreased by 4.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.53% q-o-q & increased by 17.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.69% q-o-q & decreased by 8.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.95 for Q1 which increased by 0.34% Y-o-Y.

K P R Mill has delivered 3.18% return in the last 1 week, 10.09% return in the last 6 months and 5.47% YTD return.

Currently, K P R Mill has a market cap of 29734.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 934 & 615 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

K P R Mill Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1609.661696.72-5.13%1610.73-0.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total172.84152.24+13.53%146.72+17.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization51.0149.36+3.34%45.22+12.8%
Total Operating Expense1345.931411.01-4.61%1323.88+1.67%
Operating Income263.73285.71-7.69%286.85-8.06%
Net Income Before Taxes255.1277.91-8.21%270.45-5.68%
Net Income203.31213.61-4.82%202.84+0.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.956.25-4.8%5.93+0.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹203.31Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1609.66Cr

