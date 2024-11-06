K P R Mill Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.57% YoY

K P R Mill Q2 Results Live : K P R Mill declared their Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw a decrease of 2.05% year-over-year, while profit increased by 1.57% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, K P R Mill reported an 8.05% decline in revenue, though profit managed to increase by 0.83%. This indicates some resilience in profitability despite the drop in sales.
The company also reported a significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which declined by 17.76% quarter-on-quarter and 3.98% year-on-year, contributing positively to the profit margins.
Operating income, however, faced challenges, down by 7.24% quarter-on-quarter and 2.92% year-on-year, highlighting pressures on operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6, marking a 1.69% increase year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to generate value for shareholders even amid declining revenue.
K P R Mill's stock has shown a positive trend, delivering a 1% return in the last week, 8.39% over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of 9.06%. The current market capitalization of the company is ₹30,746.17 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1,053 and a low of ₹710.
As of 06 Nov, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering K P R Mill reflects a positive outlook, with 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 3 analysts recommending a Buy, and 3 others advocating for a Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future performance.
K P R Mill Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1480.02
|1609.66
|-8.05%
|1510.92
|-2.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|142.14
|172.84
|-17.76%
|148.03
|-3.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|51.78
|51.01
|+1.51%
|45.99
|+12.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|1235.39
|1345.93
|-8.21%
|1258.92
|-1.87%
|Operating Income
|244.63
|263.73
|-7.24%
|252
|-2.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|271.06
|255.1
|+6.26%
|256.02
|+5.87%
|Net Income
|205
|203.31
|+0.83%
|201.84
|+1.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6
|5.95
|+0.84%
|5.9
|+1.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹205Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1480.02Cr
