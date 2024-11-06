Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  K P R Mill Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.57% YoY

K P R Mill Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.57% YoY

Livemint

K P R Mill Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 2.05% YoY & profit increased by 1.57% YoY.

K P R Mill Q2 Results Live

K P R Mill Q2 Results Live : K P R Mill declared their Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw a decrease of 2.05% year-over-year, while profit increased by 1.57% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, K P R Mill reported an 8.05% decline in revenue, though profit managed to increase by 0.83%. This indicates some resilience in profitability despite the drop in sales.

The company also reported a significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which declined by 17.76% quarter-on-quarter and 3.98% year-on-year, contributing positively to the profit margins.

Operating income, however, faced challenges, down by 7.24% quarter-on-quarter and 2.92% year-on-year, highlighting pressures on operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 6, marking a 1.69% increase year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to generate value for shareholders even amid declining revenue.

K P R Mill's stock has shown a positive trend, delivering a 1% return in the last week, 8.39% over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of 9.06%. The current market capitalization of the company is 30,746.17 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1,053 and a low of 710.

As of 06 Nov, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering K P R Mill reflects a positive outlook, with 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 3 analysts recommending a Buy, and 3 others advocating for a Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future performance.

K P R Mill Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1480.021609.66-8.05%1510.92-2.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total142.14172.84-17.76%148.03-3.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization51.7851.01+1.51%45.99+12.59%
Total Operating Expense1235.391345.93-8.21%1258.92-1.87%
Operating Income244.63263.73-7.24%252-2.92%
Net Income Before Taxes271.06255.1+6.26%256.02+5.87%
Net Income205203.31+0.83%201.84+1.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS65.95+0.84%5.9+1.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹205Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1480.02Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.