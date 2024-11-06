K P R Mill Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.57% YoY

K P R Mill Q2 Results Live : K P R Mill declared their Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw a decrease of 2.05% year-over-year, while profit increased by 1.57% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, K P R Mill reported an 8.05% decline in revenue, though profit managed to increase by 0.83%. This indicates some resilience in profitability despite the drop in sales.

The company also reported a significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which declined by 17.76% quarter-on-quarter and 3.98% year-on-year, contributing positively to the profit margins.

Operating income, however, faced challenges, down by 7.24% quarter-on-quarter and 2.92% year-on-year, highlighting pressures on operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6, marking a 1.69% increase year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to generate value for shareholders even amid declining revenue.

K P R Mill's stock has shown a positive trend, delivering a 1% return in the last week, 8.39% over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of 9.06%. The current market capitalization of the company is ₹30,746.17 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1,053 and a low of ₹710.

As of 06 Nov, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering K P R Mill reflects a positive outlook, with 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 3 analysts recommending a Buy, and 3 others advocating for a Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future performance.

K P R Mill Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1480.02 1609.66 -8.05% 1510.92 -2.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 142.14 172.84 -17.76% 148.03 -3.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 51.78 51.01 +1.51% 45.99 +12.59% Total Operating Expense 1235.39 1345.93 -8.21% 1258.92 -1.87% Operating Income 244.63 263.73 -7.24% 252 -2.92% Net Income Before Taxes 271.06 255.1 +6.26% 256.02 +5.87% Net Income 205 203.31 +0.83% 201.84 +1.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 6 5.95 +0.84% 5.9 +1.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹205Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1480.02Cr

