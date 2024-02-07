K P R Mill Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.15% YOY

K P R Mill declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.28% & the profit increased by 7.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.84% and the profit decreased by 7.32%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.76% q-o-q & increased by 9.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.53% q-o-q & decreased by 6.84% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.47 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.05% Y-o-Y.
K P R Mill has delivered 4.18% return in the last 1 week, 22.37% return in last 6 months and -5.23% YTD return.
Currently the K P R Mill has a market cap of ₹26719.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹928.15 & ₹518 respectively.
As of 07 Feb, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 07 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹2.5. The record date for the dividend is 13 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 13 Feb, 2024.
K P R Mill Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1241.31
|1510.92
|-17.84%
|1431.44
|-13.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|153.59
|148.03
|+3.76%
|140.76
|+9.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48.62
|45.99
|+5.72%
|29.36
|+65.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|1018.37
|1258.92
|-19.11%
|1192.14
|-14.58%
|Operating Income
|222.94
|252
|-11.53%
|239.3
|-6.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|236.01
|256.02
|-7.82%
|232.81
|+1.37%
|Net Income
|187.06
|201.84
|-7.32%
|174.57
|+7.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.47
|5.9
|-7.29%
|5.11
|+7.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹187.06Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1241.31Cr
