Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  K P R Mill Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.15% YOY

K P R Mill Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.15% YOY

Livemint

K P R Mill Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 13.28% YoY & profit increased by 7.15% YoY

K P R Mill Q3 FY24 Results Live

K P R Mill declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.28% & the profit increased by 7.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.84% and the profit decreased by 7.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.76% q-o-q & increased by 9.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.53% q-o-q & decreased by 6.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.47 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.05% Y-o-Y.

K P R Mill has delivered 4.18% return in the last 1 week, 22.37% return in last 6 months and -5.23% YTD return.

Currently the K P R Mill has a market cap of 26719.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 928.15 & 518 respectively.

As of 07 Feb, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 2.5. The record date for the dividend is 13 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 13 Feb, 2024.

K P R Mill Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1241.311510.92-17.84%1431.44-13.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total153.59148.03+3.76%140.76+9.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization48.6245.99+5.72%29.36+65.6%
Total Operating Expense1018.371258.92-19.11%1192.14-14.58%
Operating Income222.94252-11.53%239.3-6.84%
Net Income Before Taxes236.01256.02-7.82%232.81+1.37%
Net Income187.06201.84-7.32%174.57+7.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.475.9-7.29%5.11+7.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹187.06Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1241.31Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.