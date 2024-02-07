K P R Mill Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 7.15% YOY

K P R Mill declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.28% & the profit increased by 7.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.84% and the profit decreased by 7.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.76% q-o-q & increased by 9.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.53% q-o-q & decreased by 6.84% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.47 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.05% Y-o-Y.

K P R Mill has delivered 4.18% return in the last 1 week, 22.37% return in last 6 months and -5.23% YTD return.

Currently the K P R Mill has a market cap of ₹26719.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹928.15 & ₹518 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 07 Feb, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹2.5. The record date for the dividend is 13 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 13 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

K P R Mill Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1241.31 1510.92 -17.84% 1431.44 -13.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 153.59 148.03 +3.76% 140.76 +9.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 48.62 45.99 +5.72% 29.36 +65.6% Total Operating Expense 1018.37 1258.92 -19.11% 1192.14 -14.58% Operating Income 222.94 252 -11.53% 239.3 -6.84% Net Income Before Taxes 236.01 256.02 -7.82% 232.81 +1.37% Net Income 187.06 201.84 -7.32% 174.57 +7.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.47 5.9 -7.29% 5.11 +7.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹187.06Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1241.31Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!