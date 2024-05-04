K P R Mill Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.94% YOY

K P R Mill Q4 Results Live : K P R Mill declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.97% & the profit increased by 1.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.69% and the profit increased by 14.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.88% q-o-q & increased by 6.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 28.16% q-o-q & increased by 4.2% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.25 for Q4 which increased by 2.03% Y-o-Y.
K P R Mill has delivered -2.8% return in the last 1 week, 8.68% return in last 6 months and 4.62% YTD return.
Currently the K P R Mill has a market cap of ₹29495.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹928.15 & ₹551.5 respectively.
As of 04 May, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
K P R Mill Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1696.72
|1241.31
|+36.69%
|1949.66
|-12.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|152.24
|153.59
|-0.88%
|142.87
|+6.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|49.36
|48.62
|+1.52%
|46.1
|+7.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|1411.01
|1018.37
|+38.56%
|1675.46
|-15.78%
|Operating Income
|285.71
|222.94
|+28.16%
|274.2
|+4.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|277.91
|236.01
|+17.75%
|261.26
|+6.37%
|Net Income
|213.61
|187.06
|+14.19%
|209.55
|+1.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.25
|5.47
|+14.26%
|6.13
|+2.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹213.61Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1696.72Cr
