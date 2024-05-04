K P R Mill Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.94% YOY

K P R Mill Q4 Results Live : K P R Mill declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.97% & the profit increased by 1.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.69% and the profit increased by 14.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.88% q-o-q & increased by 6.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.16% q-o-q & increased by 4.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.25 for Q4 which increased by 2.03% Y-o-Y.

K P R Mill has delivered -2.8% return in the last 1 week, 8.68% return in last 6 months and 4.62% YTD return.

Currently the K P R Mill has a market cap of ₹29495.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹928.15 & ₹551.5 respectively.

As of 04 May, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

K P R Mill Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1696.72 1241.31 +36.69% 1949.66 -12.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 152.24 153.59 -0.88% 142.87 +6.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 49.36 48.62 +1.52% 46.1 +7.07% Total Operating Expense 1411.01 1018.37 +38.56% 1675.46 -15.78% Operating Income 285.71 222.94 +28.16% 274.2 +4.2% Net Income Before Taxes 277.91 236.01 +17.75% 261.26 +6.37% Net Income 213.61 187.06 +14.19% 209.55 +1.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.25 5.47 +14.26% 6.13 +2.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹213.61Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1696.72Cr

