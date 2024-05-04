Hello User
K P R Mill Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.94% YOY

K P R Mill Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.94% YOY

Livemint

K P R Mill Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 12.97% YoY & profit increased by 1.94% YoY

K P R Mill Q4 Results Live

K P R Mill Q4 Results Live : K P R Mill declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.97% & the profit increased by 1.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.69% and the profit increased by 14.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.88% q-o-q & increased by 6.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.16% q-o-q & increased by 4.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.25 for Q4 which increased by 2.03% Y-o-Y.

K P R Mill has delivered -2.8% return in the last 1 week, 8.68% return in last 6 months and 4.62% YTD return.

Currently the K P R Mill has a market cap of 29495.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of 928.15 & 551.5 respectively.

As of 04 May, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

K P R Mill Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1696.721241.31+36.69%1949.66-12.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total152.24153.59-0.88%142.87+6.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization49.3648.62+1.52%46.1+7.07%
Total Operating Expense1411.011018.37+38.56%1675.46-15.78%
Operating Income285.71222.94+28.16%274.2+4.2%
Net Income Before Taxes277.91236.01+17.75%261.26+6.37%
Net Income213.61187.06+14.19%209.55+1.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.255.47+14.26%6.13+2.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹213.61Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1696.72Cr

