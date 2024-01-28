Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kabra Extrusion Technik Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 69.93% YoY

Kabra Extrusion Technik Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 69.93% YoY

Livemint

Kabra Extrusion Technik Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 40.12% YoY & profit decreased by 69.93% YoY

Kabra Extrusion Technik Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kabra Extrusion Technik declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 40.12% & the profit decreased by 69.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 32.09% and the profit decreased by 38.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.68% q-o-q & increased by 10.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 38.79% q-o-q & decreased by 74.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.99 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 69.82% Y-o-Y.

Kabra Extrusion Technik has delivered -2.82% return in the last 1 week, 1.71% return in the last 6 months, and -2.82% YTD return.

Currently, Kabra Extrusion Technik has a market cap of 1446.65 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 643.7 & 398 respectively.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue123.86182.39-32.09%206.85-40.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.6814.06-2.68%12.38+10.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.953.87+2.07%3.45+14.65%
Total Operating Expense119.17174.73-31.8%188.18-36.67%
Operating Income4.697.66-38.79%18.67-74.89%
Net Income Before Taxes4.417.48-40.99%16.87-73.83%
Net Income3.455.63-38.72%11.47-69.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.991.61-38.51%3.28-69.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.45Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹123.86Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.