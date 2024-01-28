Kabra Extrusion Technik Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 69.93% YoY

Kabra Extrusion Technik declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 40.12% & the profit decreased by 69.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 32.09% and the profit decreased by 38.72%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.68% q-o-q & increased by 10.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 38.79% q-o-q & decreased by 74.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.99 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 69.82% Y-o-Y.

Kabra Extrusion Technik has delivered -2.82% return in the last 1 week, 1.71% return in the last 6 months, and -2.82% YTD return.

Currently, Kabra Extrusion Technik has a market cap of ₹1446.65 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹643.7 & ₹398 respectively.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 123.86 182.39 -32.09% 206.85 -40.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.68 14.06 -2.68% 12.38 +10.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.95 3.87 +2.07% 3.45 +14.65% Total Operating Expense 119.17 174.73 -31.8% 188.18 -36.67% Operating Income 4.69 7.66 -38.79% 18.67 -74.89% Net Income Before Taxes 4.41 7.48 -40.99% 16.87 -73.83% Net Income 3.45 5.63 -38.72% 11.47 -69.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.99 1.61 -38.51% 3.28 -69.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.45Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹123.86Cr

