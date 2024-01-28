Kabra Extrusion Technik Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 69.93% YoY

Kabra Extrusion Technik declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 40.12% & the profit decreased by 69.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 32.09% and the profit decreased by 38.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.68% q-o-q & increased by 10.46% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 38.79% q-o-q & decreased by 74.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.99 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 69.82% Y-o-Y.
Kabra Extrusion Technik has delivered -2.82% return in the last 1 week, 1.71% return in the last 6 months, and -2.82% YTD return.
Currently, Kabra Extrusion Technik has a market cap of ₹1446.65 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹643.7 & ₹398 respectively.
Kabra Extrusion Technik Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|123.86
|182.39
|-32.09%
|206.85
|-40.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.68
|14.06
|-2.68%
|12.38
|+10.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.95
|3.87
|+2.07%
|3.45
|+14.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|119.17
|174.73
|-31.8%
|188.18
|-36.67%
|Operating Income
|4.69
|7.66
|-38.79%
|18.67
|-74.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.41
|7.48
|-40.99%
|16.87
|-73.83%
|Net Income
|3.45
|5.63
|-38.72%
|11.47
|-69.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.99
|1.61
|-38.51%
|3.28
|-69.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.45Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹123.86Cr
