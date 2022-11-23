Kae Capital closes third Fund1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 11:31 PM IST
The third fund, which was launched last year with an initial target of $90 million, is backed by existing and new limited partners
The third fund, which was launched last year with an initial target of $90 million, is backed by existing and new limited partners
NEW DELHI : Early-stage venture capital firm Kae Capital on Thursday announced the final close of its third fund with a corpus of ₹767 crore (about $94 million), nearly double its $53 million second fund.