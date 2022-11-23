Kae Capital closes third Fund

Kae Capital was founded in 2012 by Mirchandani, who is one of India’s earliest startup investors, and is also founder of the Mumbai Angels network of angel investors. Winners of Kae Capital’s first fund of $25 million are online pharmacy 1mg and omnichannel shopping startup Fynd. From the second fund, it invested in Zetwerk. “We’re at 5x net returns in first and second funds," said Mirchandani when asked how the first two funds have performed so far.