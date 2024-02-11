Kaira Can Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 28.54% YoY

Kaira Can Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.4% & the profit increased by 28.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.87% and the profit increased by 52.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.39% q-o-q & decreased by 1.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 28.49% q-o-q & decreased by 10.57% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.7 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 28.48% Y-o-Y.
Kaira Can Company has delivered -0.31% return in the last 1 week, -7.84% return in the last 6 months and -4.15% YTD return.
Currently, the Kaira Can Company has a market cap of ₹204.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2869.7 & ₹2096.85 respectively.
Kaira Can Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|51.06
|52.57
|-2.87%
|48.44
|+5.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.76
|2.62
|+5.39%
|2.81
|-1.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.72
|0.73
|-2.68%
|1.12
|-36.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|50.26
|51.94
|-3.25%
|47.55
|+5.7%
|Operating Income
|0.8
|0.62
|+28.49%
|0.89
|-10.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.24
|0.78
|+57.99%
|1
|+23.51%
|Net Income
|0.89
|0.59
|+52.75%
|0.7
|+28.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.7
|6.35
|+52.76%
|7.55
|+28.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.89Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹51.06Cr
