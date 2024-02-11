Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kaira Can Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 28.54% YoY

Kaira Can Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 28.54% YoY

Livemint

Kaira Can Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.4% YoY & profit increased by 28.54% YoY

Kaira Can Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kaira Can Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.4% & the profit increased by 28.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.87% and the profit increased by 52.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.39% q-o-q & decreased by 1.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.49% q-o-q & decreased by 10.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.7 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 28.48% Y-o-Y.

Kaira Can Company has delivered -0.31% return in the last 1 week, -7.84% return in the last 6 months and -4.15% YTD return.

Currently, the Kaira Can Company has a market cap of 204.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2869.7 & 2096.85 respectively.

Kaira Can Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue51.0652.57-2.87%48.44+5.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.762.62+5.39%2.81-1.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.720.73-2.68%1.12-36.13%
Total Operating Expense50.2651.94-3.25%47.55+5.7%
Operating Income0.80.62+28.49%0.89-10.57%
Net Income Before Taxes1.240.78+57.99%1+23.51%
Net Income0.890.59+52.75%0.7+28.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.76.35+52.76%7.55+28.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.89Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹51.06Cr

