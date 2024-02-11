Kaira Can Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 28.54% YoY

Kaira Can Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.4% & the profit increased by 28.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.87% and the profit increased by 52.75%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.39% q-o-q & decreased by 1.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.49% q-o-q & decreased by 10.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.7 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 28.48% Y-o-Y.

Kaira Can Company has delivered -0.31% return in the last 1 week, -7.84% return in the last 6 months and -4.15% YTD return.

Currently, the Kaira Can Company has a market cap of ₹204.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2869.7 & ₹2096.85 respectively.

Kaira Can Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 51.06 52.57 -2.87% 48.44 +5.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.76 2.62 +5.39% 2.81 -1.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.72 0.73 -2.68% 1.12 -36.13% Total Operating Expense 50.26 51.94 -3.25% 47.55 +5.7% Operating Income 0.8 0.62 +28.49% 0.89 -10.57% Net Income Before Taxes 1.24 0.78 +57.99% 1 +23.51% Net Income 0.89 0.59 +52.75% 0.7 +28.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.7 6.35 +52.76% 7.55 +28.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.89Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹51.06Cr

