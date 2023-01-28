Kajaria Ceramics announces ₹6 per share dividend, PAT drops 39% in Q34 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 07:28 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹17,472.59 Cr, Kajaria Ceramics is a mid-size company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry.
With a market valuation of ₹17,472.59 Cr, Kajaria Ceramics is a mid-size company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The largest producer of ceramic and vitrified tiles in India is Kajaria. Its eight plants—Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gailpur and Malootana in Rajasthan, Vijayawada and Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh, Balanagar in Telangana, and two plants in Gujarat—have an annual aggregate capacity of 84.45 million square metres. The company has declared its Q3 results and also a dividend for the financial year 2022-23.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×