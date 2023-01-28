Kajaria Ceramics announces 6 per share dividend, PAT drops 39% in Q3

Kajaria Ceramics also said in a stock exchange filing that its Board has “Approved the modernisation of the manufacturing facility at Gailpur (Rajasthan) for Ceramic Tiles by replacing the existing Kilns with latest model of Kilns having capacity for production of bigger size of ceramic tiles including other latest equipment, as may be required. The said modernisation will involve Rs. 51.11 crores and is expected to be completed by July 2023. The said modernisation will further benefit to the Company by way of saving in cost/energy as well as improved quality including bigger size of ceramic tiles."