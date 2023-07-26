Kajaria Ceramics reported a standalone net profit of ₹93.66 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The firm had posted a net profit of ₹93.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, it said in a stock regulatory filing on 26 July.

Though the consolidated profit in Q1FY24 was reported a rise of 16 percent from ₹92.30 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹107.52 crore.

The firm also reported the standalone net sales of ₹964.42 crore in first quarter of FY24, a rise of 6 percent on a YoY basis.

The EBITDA for Q1 stood at ₹136.53 crore, while the EBIDTA margin was reported 14.16 percent.

At 3:10 pm, Kajaria Ceramics share price was trading 4.21% lower at ₹1395.15 apiece on the BSE.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

