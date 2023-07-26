Kajaria Ceramics Q1 Results: Profit surges to ₹93.66, net sales up 6%1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST
The firm also reported the standalone net sales of ₹964.42 crore in first quarter of FY24, a rise of 6 percent on a YoY basis.
Kajaria Ceramics reported a standalone net profit of ₹93.66 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The firm had posted a net profit of ₹93.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, it said in a stock regulatory filing on 26 July.
