comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kajaria Ceramics Q1 Results: Profit surges to 93.66, net sales up 6%
Back

Kajaria Ceramics reported a standalone net profit of 93.66 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The firm had posted a net profit of 93.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, it said in a stock regulatory filing on 26 July.

Though the consolidated profit in Q1FY24 was reported a rise of 16 percent from 92.30 crore in Q1FY23 to 107.52 crore.

The firm also reported the standalone net sales of 964.42 crore in first quarter of FY24, a rise of 6 percent on a YoY basis.

The EBITDA for Q1 stood at 136.53 crore, while the EBIDTA margin was reported 14.16 percent.

At 3:10 pm, Kajaria Ceramics share price was trading 4.21% lower at 1395.15 apiece on the BSE.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 03:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout