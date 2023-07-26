Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kajaria Ceramics Q1 Results: Profit surges to 93.66, net sales up 6%

Kajaria Ceramics Q1 Results: Profit surges to 93.66, net sales up 6%

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The firm also reported the standalone net sales of 964.42 crore in first quarter of FY24, a rise of 6 percent on a YoY basis.

File: Kajaria Ceramics.

Kajaria Ceramics reported a standalone net profit of 93.66 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The firm had posted a net profit of 93.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, it said in a stock regulatory filing on 26 July.

Kajaria Ceramics reported a standalone net profit of 93.66 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The firm had posted a net profit of 93.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, it said in a stock regulatory filing on 26 July.

Though the consolidated profit in Q1FY24 was reported a rise of 16 percent from 92.30 crore in Q1FY23 to 107.52 crore.

Though the consolidated profit in Q1FY24 was reported a rise of 16 percent from 92.30 crore in Q1FY23 to 107.52 crore.

The firm also reported the standalone net sales of 964.42 crore in first quarter of FY24, a rise of 6 percent on a YoY basis.

The firm also reported the standalone net sales of 964.42 crore in first quarter of FY24, a rise of 6 percent on a YoY basis.

The EBITDA for Q1 stood at 136.53 crore, while the EBIDTA margin was reported 14.16 percent.

The EBITDA for Q1 stood at 136.53 crore, while the EBIDTA margin was reported 14.16 percent.

At 3:10 pm, Kajaria Ceramics share price was trading 4.21% lower at 1395.15 apiece on the BSE.

At 3:10 pm, Kajaria Ceramics share price was trading 4.21% lower at 1395.15 apiece on the BSE.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 03:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.