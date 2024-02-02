Kajaria Ceramics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 40.19% YOY

Kajaria Ceramics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.56% & the profit increased by 40.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.69% and the profit decreased by 3.49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & increased by 13.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.63% q-o-q & increased by 39.11% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.53 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.83% Y-o-Y.

Kajaria Ceramics has delivered 3.58% return in the last 1 week, -3.09% return in last 6 months and 6.32% YTD return.

Currently the Kajaria Ceramics has a market cap of ₹22041.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1523.8 & ₹1006.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 27 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Kajaria Ceramics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1151.75 1121.62 +2.69% 1091.13 +5.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 131.94 129.97 +1.52% 116.58 +13.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 38.91 36.07 +7.87% 32.53 +19.61% Total Operating Expense 1011.89 977.98 +3.47% 990.59 +2.15% Operating Income 139.86 143.64 -2.63% 100.54 +39.11% Net Income Before Taxes 145.85 147.43 -1.07% 99.71 +46.27% Net Income 104.19 107.96 -3.49% 74.32 +40.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.53 6.78 -3.69% 4.67 +39.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹104.19Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1151.75Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!