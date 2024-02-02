Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kajaria Ceramics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 40.19% YOY

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 40.19% YOY

Livemint

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.56% YoY & profit increased by 40.19% YoY

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kajaria Ceramics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.56% & the profit increased by 40.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.69% and the profit decreased by 3.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & increased by 13.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.63% q-o-q & increased by 39.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.53 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.83% Y-o-Y.

Kajaria Ceramics has delivered 3.58% return in the last 1 week, -3.09% return in last 6 months and 6.32% YTD return.

Currently the Kajaria Ceramics has a market cap of 22041.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1523.8 & 1006.5 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 27 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Kajaria Ceramics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1151.751121.62+2.69%1091.13+5.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total131.94129.97+1.52%116.58+13.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization38.9136.07+7.87%32.53+19.61%
Total Operating Expense1011.89977.98+3.47%990.59+2.15%
Operating Income139.86143.64-2.63%100.54+39.11%
Net Income Before Taxes145.85147.43-1.07%99.71+46.27%
Net Income104.19107.96-3.49%74.32+40.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.536.78-3.69%4.67+39.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹104.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1151.75Cr

