Kajaria Ceramics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 40.19% YOY

Kajaria Ceramics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.56% & the profit increased by 40.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.69% and the profit decreased by 3.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & increased by 13.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.63% q-o-q & increased by 39.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.53 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.83% Y-o-Y.
Kajaria Ceramics has delivered 3.58% return in the last 1 week, -3.09% return in last 6 months and 6.32% YTD return.
Currently the Kajaria Ceramics has a market cap of ₹22041.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1523.8 & ₹1006.5 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 27 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Kajaria Ceramics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1151.75
|1121.62
|+2.69%
|1091.13
|+5.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|131.94
|129.97
|+1.52%
|116.58
|+13.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|38.91
|36.07
|+7.87%
|32.53
|+19.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|1011.89
|977.98
|+3.47%
|990.59
|+2.15%
|Operating Income
|139.86
|143.64
|-2.63%
|100.54
|+39.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|145.85
|147.43
|-1.07%
|99.71
|+46.27%
|Net Income
|104.19
|107.96
|-3.49%
|74.32
|+40.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.53
|6.78
|-3.69%
|4.67
|+39.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹104.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1151.75Cr
