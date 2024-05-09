Kajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.17% YOY

Kajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.99% YoY & profit decreased by 5.17% YoY

Kajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Live : Kajaria Ceramics announced their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, revealing a 2.99% increase in revenue and a 5.17% decrease in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 7.73% growth in revenue but a 1.68% decline in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 1.71% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 11.37% year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a decline of 7.4% sequentially and a decrease of 5.72% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.43, showing a 7.9% decrease year-over-year.

Kajaria Ceramics experienced negative returns of -1.65% in the last week, -6.76% in the last 6 months, and -8.77% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹18912.72 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1523.8 and ₹1110.35 respectively.

Out of the 30 analysts covering Kajaria Ceramics as of 09 May, 2024, 1 analyst suggested a Sell rating, 7 analysts recommended Hold, 11 analysts advised to Buy, and 11 analysts favored a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Kajaria Ceramics Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1240.82 1151.75 +7.73% 1204.82 +2.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 129.68 131.94 -1.71% 116.44 +11.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 42.49 38.91 +9.2% 34.32 +23.81% Total Operating Expense 1111.31 1011.89 +9.83% 1067.45 +4.11% Operating Income 129.51 139.86 -7.4% 137.37 -5.72% Net Income Before Taxes 139.64 145.85 -4.26% 140.47 -0.59% Net Income 102.44 104.19 -1.68% 108.02 -5.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.43 6.53 -1.53% 6.98 -7.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹102.44Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1240.82Cr

