Kajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.17% YOY

Kajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Live : Kajaria Ceramics announced their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, revealing a 2.99% increase in revenue and a 5.17% decrease in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 7.73% growth in revenue but a 1.68% decline in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 1.71% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 11.37% year-over-year.
Operating income witnessed a decline of 7.4% sequentially and a decrease of 5.72% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.43, showing a 7.9% decrease year-over-year.
Kajaria Ceramics experienced negative returns of -1.65% in the last week, -6.76% in the last 6 months, and -8.77% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹18912.72 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1523.8 and ₹1110.35 respectively.
Out of the 30 analysts covering Kajaria Ceramics as of 09 May, 2024, 1 analyst suggested a Sell rating, 7 analysts recommended Hold, 11 analysts advised to Buy, and 11 analysts favored a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Kajaria Ceramics Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1240.82
|1151.75
|+7.73%
|1204.82
|+2.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|129.68
|131.94
|-1.71%
|116.44
|+11.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|42.49
|38.91
|+9.2%
|34.32
|+23.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|1111.31
|1011.89
|+9.83%
|1067.45
|+4.11%
|Operating Income
|129.51
|139.86
|-7.4%
|137.37
|-5.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|139.64
|145.85
|-4.26%
|140.47
|-0.59%
|Net Income
|102.44
|104.19
|-1.68%
|108.02
|-5.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.43
|6.53
|-1.53%
|6.98
|-7.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹102.44Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1240.82Cr
