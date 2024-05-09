Hello User
Next Story
Kajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.17% YOY

Kajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.17% YOY

Livemint

Kajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.99% YoY & profit decreased by 5.17% YoY

Kajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Live

Kajaria Ceramics Q4 Results Live : Kajaria Ceramics announced their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, revealing a 2.99% increase in revenue and a 5.17% decrease in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 7.73% growth in revenue but a 1.68% decline in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 1.71% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 11.37% year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a decline of 7.4% sequentially and a decrease of 5.72% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 6.43, showing a 7.9% decrease year-over-year.

Kajaria Ceramics experienced negative returns of -1.65% in the last week, -6.76% in the last 6 months, and -8.77% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 18912.72 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1523.8 and 1110.35 respectively.

Out of the 30 analysts covering Kajaria Ceramics as of 09 May, 2024, 1 analyst suggested a Sell rating, 7 analysts recommended Hold, 11 analysts advised to Buy, and 11 analysts favored a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Kajaria Ceramics Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1240.821151.75+7.73%1204.82+2.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total129.68131.94-1.71%116.44+11.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization42.4938.91+9.2%34.32+23.81%
Total Operating Expense1111.311011.89+9.83%1067.45+4.11%
Operating Income129.51139.86-7.4%137.37-5.72%
Net Income Before Taxes139.64145.85-4.26%140.47-0.59%
Net Income102.44104.19-1.68%108.02-5.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.436.53-1.53%6.98-7.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹102.44Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1240.82Cr

