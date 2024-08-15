Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 10.88% YoY

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q1 Results Live : Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decrease in revenue by 25.56% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 10.88% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 2.69%, but the loss saw a sharp increase of 208.63%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a quarterly decline of 17.04%, but increased by 2.75% YoY. This indicates a mixed performance in managing operational costs over different time periods.
Operating income for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu was down by a staggering 100.35% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 21.47% YoY. This reflects a challenging operational environment for the company.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.98, showing an improvement of 10.81% YoY. Despite the negative EPS, the YoY improvement suggests some positive momentum in controlling losses.
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu has delivered a return of -1.58% in the last week, -2.08% in the last 6 months, and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of -8.43%. These figures highlight ongoing challenges in delivering shareholder value.
As of now, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu has a market capitalization of ₹175.96 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹278.2 and a low of ₹185.5, indicating substantial volatility in its market performance.
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|30.03
|30.86
|-2.69%
|40.34
|-25.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.67
|5.63
|-17.04%
|4.55
|+2.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.64
|0.61
|+4.92%
|0.59
|+9.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|34.05
|32.86
|+3.6%
|43.65
|-22%
|Operating Income
|-4.02
|-2
|-100.35%
|-3.31
|-21.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.74
|0.67
|-360.56%
|-1.74
|-0.18%
|Net Income
|-1.54
|1.42
|-208.63%
|-1.73
|+10.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.98
|1.83
|-208.16%
|-2.22
|+10.81%
