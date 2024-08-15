Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 10.88% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q1 Results Live : Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decrease in revenue by 25.56% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 10.88% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 2.69%, but the loss saw a sharp increase of 208.63%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a quarterly decline of 17.04%, but increased by 2.75% YoY. This indicates a mixed performance in managing operational costs over different time periods.

Operating income for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu was down by a staggering 100.35% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 21.47% YoY. This reflects a challenging operational environment for the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -1.98, showing an improvement of 10.81% YoY. Despite the negative EPS, the YoY improvement suggests some positive momentum in controlling losses.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu has delivered a return of -1.58% in the last week, -2.08% in the last 6 months, and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of -8.43%. These figures highlight ongoing challenges in delivering shareholder value.

As of now, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu has a market capitalization of 175.96 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 278.2 and a low of 185.5, indicating substantial volatility in its market performance.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30.0330.86-2.69%40.34-25.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.675.63-17.04%4.55+2.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.640.61+4.92%0.59+9.3%
Total Operating Expense34.0532.86+3.6%43.65-22%
Operating Income-4.02-2-100.35%-3.31-21.47%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.740.67-360.56%-1.74-0.18%
Net Income-1.541.42-208.63%-1.73+10.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.981.83-208.16%-2.22+10.81%
