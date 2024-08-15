Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 10.88% YoY

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q1 Results Live : Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decrease in revenue by 25.56% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 10.88% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 2.69%, but the loss saw a sharp increase of 208.63%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a quarterly decline of 17.04%, but increased by 2.75% YoY. This indicates a mixed performance in managing operational costs over different time periods.

Operating income for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu was down by a staggering 100.35% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 21.47% YoY. This reflects a challenging operational environment for the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.98, showing an improvement of 10.81% YoY. Despite the negative EPS, the YoY improvement suggests some positive momentum in controlling losses.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu has delivered a return of -1.58% in the last week, -2.08% in the last 6 months, and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of -8.43%. These figures highlight ongoing challenges in delivering shareholder value.

As of now, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu has a market capitalization of ₹175.96 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹278.2 and a low of ₹185.5, indicating substantial volatility in its market performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30.03 30.86 -2.69% 40.34 -25.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.67 5.63 -17.04% 4.55 +2.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.64 0.61 +4.92% 0.59 +9.3% Total Operating Expense 34.05 32.86 +3.6% 43.65 -22% Operating Income -4.02 -2 -100.35% -3.31 -21.47% Net Income Before Taxes -1.74 0.67 -360.56% -1.74 -0.18% Net Income -1.54 1.42 -208.63% -1.73 +10.88% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.98 1.83 -208.16% -2.22 +10.81%

